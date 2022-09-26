Furfuryl Alcohol Market | Asia Pacific is Expected to Emerge as the Fastest CAGR During the Forecast Period

Furfuryl Alcohol Market

The report provides a detailed global furfuryl alcohol market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Furfuryl alcohol is majorly used as a raw material for making of furan resins and rise in demand of furan resin has directly led to boost in the furfuryl alcohol market. Moreover, rise in foundry sector in China has led to additional demand for furan resins in the country. Furthermore, rise is usage of furfuryl alcohol in foundry resins has reached an extraordinary level, due to the physical and chemical properties owned by furfuryl alcohol. Low product replace ability of furfuryl alcohol is one of the key features of increasing furfuryl alcohol consumption around the globe.

In terms of production and consumption China is expected to dominate the global furfuryl alcohol market. Owing to the anticipated increase in manufacturing and automotive sectors in the respective regions, China and India are expected to gain traction over the forecast period, while all other regions are expected to show moderate growth over the same period. Scientists have discovered that poly (furfuryl alcohol) is used as a precursor for nanocomposite and carbon material production.

The report presents in-depth insights into each of the leading furfuryl alcohol market end user verticals along with annual forecasts to 2029. The report provides revenue forecast with sales, and sales growth rate of the global furfuryl alcohol market. The forecasts are also provided with respect to the product, application, and regional segments of the market. The forecasts are issued to understand the future outlook and prospects of the industry.

The market is evaluated based on its regional penetration, explaining the performance of the market in each regional market covering provinces such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Top 10 leading companies in the global furfuryl alcohol market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and products and services. The key players operating in the global furfuryl alcohol industry include Major players analyzed include Zibo Huaao Chemical Co., Ltd., International Furan Chemicals B.V., China XLX Fertilizer Ltd.

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

Key Benefits

• The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current furfuryl alcohol market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2022 to 2029 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

• Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

• The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

• The market report also provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the furfuryl alcohol industry.

Highlights of the Report

- Competitive landscape of the furfuryl alcohol market.

- Revenue generated by each segment of the furfuryl alcohol market by 2029.

- Factors expected to drive and create new opportunities in the furfuryl alcohol industry.

- Strategies to gain sustainable growth of the market.

- Region that would create lucrative business opportunities during the forecast period.

- Top impacting factors of the furfuryl alcohol market.

