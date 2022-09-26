Submit Release
Capital CDC Supports Local Economic Development and Business Resources in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital CDC strives to make a difference in the communities we serve through unwavering advocacy and reinvestment in local economic development.

Recently, Capital CDC donated $15,000 to WESST, a non-profit, small business development and training organization committed to growing New Mexico's economy by cultivating entrepreneurship. Since 2013, Capital CDC has provided financial donations to non-profits and economic development organizations in New Mexico totaling $124,500. Capital CDC contributes to these types of organizations annually to help grow the resources available for small businesses in New Mexico.  

"We are so grateful for the generous gift we recently received from Capital CDC! Thank you for supporting WESST's transformational work with New Mexico small businesses. With this support, WESST continues providing supportive business services and access to capital for the diverse entrepreneurs who need it most. This work wouldn't be possible without partners like you!" – Katie Knipe, VP of Development at WESST.

