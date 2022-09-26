Submit Release
Quipli expands to 100+ rental customers in first year of operations

Additional leadership team hires, fuels future growth into 2023 and beyond

ATLANTA, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quipli, a leading SaaS provider of rental software for independent rental companies continues its explosive growth to over 100 unique rental company customers in just 12 months from its first launch.

"Our goal from the beginning was to deliver the technology that the largest rental companies are developing in-house, to the rest of the market, at a fraction of the cost. I am pleased to say that we are well on our way to delivering on that vision for our customers," said Kyle Clements, Founder and CEO of Quipli.

Although initially founded to bring e-commerce functionality for equipment rental companies, Quipli's platform has since expanded to include a full, lightweight rental management system for rental companies to run their entire operations on.

"Quipli is barely a year old and perhaps the leading all-SaaS rental software vendor," stated ForConstructionPros.com in a July 2022 review of software offerings for the rental industry.

Quipli's cloud-based, mobile-friendly platform is designed for rental operators to run their business fully digitally, paperless, and on the go, with modern functionality such as inventory management, POS, payments, and accounting integrations.

In addition to the customer base growth, Quipli has expanded its leadership team to bring on seasoned technology leaders Court Kasten (COO) and John Underwood (Head of Engineering), and further double the team size by end of year.

About Quipli

Quipli was founded by a product team with deep roots in the automotive rental industry, who saw similar needs among independent equipment rental companies that were looking to digitize their rental operations. Quipli is partnered with rental companies in 40+ states, 4 countries, and in varied niches from equipment rental to party & event rentals, and continues to expand.

www.quipli.com

CONTACT: hello@quipli.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quipli-expands-to-100-rental-customers-in-first-year-of-operations-301632658.html

SOURCE Quipli

