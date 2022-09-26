Polycarbonate Market is Expected to Worth USD 32.14 Billion at a CAGR of 5.7% by 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Increasing application of polycarbonate in industries such as electrical & electronics, and automotive is the key factor contributing to the market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global polycarbonate market is expected to reach USD 32.14 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Polycarbonates are a group of transparent amorphous polymer which allows ease of processing and can be easily molded or thermoformed. These materials find application in a variety of products that demand high impact resistance, high-temperature resistance, and optical transparency.

Escalating use of polycarbonates in the electrical & electronics industry is one of the most significant factors contributing to the growth of the market. In this industry, these materials are used in various applications which comprise household appliances like TV’s, power housing, connectors, and battery boxes.

Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1522

Major companies Covestro, SABIC, Teijin Industries, Trinseo, Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corp., Lotte Chem, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Chi Mei Corporation, Entec Polymers, Lone Star Chemicals, and RTP Company

Further key findings from the report suggest

Injection molding is the most widely used method to manufacture products from polycarbonates and its blends. This process is commonly used to produce polycarbonate bottles, and plates, among others.

The electrical and electronics segment accounted for the largest market share of over 25% in 2018 owing to surging demand for polycarbonate plastics and resins in applications like smartphones, compact disks, and other electrical/electronic devices.

The market in Asia Pacific region contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to maintain its market dominance throughout the forecast period owing to the growth of the electrical & electronics and automotive industry in the region.

To know more about the report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polycarbonate-market

Segments covered in the report:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Plates

Sheets

Film

Foil

Strip

Others

Grades Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Injection Molding

Extrusion

Others

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Medical

Construction

Optical Media

Others

Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1522

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Browse More Related Research Reports:

Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cyclohexane-dimethanol-chdm-market

Aluminum Pigments Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/aluminum-pigments-market

Speaker Grill Fabrics Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/speaker-grill-fabrics-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.