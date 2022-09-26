Bonfire Interactive Ltd. Listed on The Globe and Mail's Ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

Bonfire Interactive, Ltd. ("Bonfire"), a leading in strategic sourcing and eProcurement software, is pleased to announce it has earned a place on the 2022 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. With a three-year growth of 230%, Bonfire placed number 187 of 430 companies on this year's listing.

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to celebrate the boldest entrepreneurial achievement by identifying and bringing the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements.

Bonfire provides software that helps procurement teams find the right vendors to work with through the request for proposal (RFP) and bid process to make best-value spending decisions. The platform offers an automated workflow, built-in compliance for purchasing processes, and simplifies RFP evaluations with easy-to-use tools. Bonfire powers over $20-billion dollars worth of decision-making across 300+ government agencies across North America.

The full list of 2022 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

"Canada's Top Growing Companies recognizes the tremendous ambition and innovation of entrepreneurs in Canada," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The next generation of Canadian businesses can draw inspiration from this ranking."

"In an uncertain world, the success stories of the companies marked in this year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies are a beacon of optimism," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "The Globe and Mail congratulates them on their achievements."

About Bonfire Interactive Inc.

Bonfire Interactive Inc. ("Bonfire") is a business unit of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and a leader in strategic sourcing and procurement software. Bonfire empowers organizations to find the right vendors and make the right purchasing decisions with ease and confidence. With tools to support the entire vendor lifecycle (sourcing, contract management, and vendor performance), Bonfire goes beyond traditional mechanics of standard procurement suites to make complex decision-making easy. The combination of flexible technology and world-class customer service makes Bonfire the solution of choice for both public and private sector organizations. Bonfire is an award-winning solution recognized by industry-leading outlets including Gartner, GovTech, Spend Matters, Best in SaaS, and the International Business Awards.

