Nations Lending Announces Opening of New Scottsdale Branch

Company hires Christine McConnell as Personal Mortgage Advisor

On the heels of opening its newest branch in Arizona, Nations Lending recently opened a second location in Scottsdale and is proud to announce that Christine McConnell, a native of Arizona and award-winning professional with more than 26 years of lending experience, has joined as lead Personal Mortgage Advisor.

Specializing in an array of loan products including New Home Construction, Jumbo, Conventional, FHA, and VA loans, Christine is a proven top producer including Top 1% Mortgage Originators in Scottsman Guide, Top Women Originators in Scottsman Guide, and a consistent President's Club Member. Prior to joining Nations, she served more than ten years as Senior Mortgage Advisor for Homeowners Financial Group.

"Nations is forward-thinking. The company has positioned itself for long-term success along with that of its mortgage advisors and their respective teams through strategically generated marketing and product offerings to its team," said McConnell. "As a result, I'm better able to assist my clients including builders, realtors and other referral partners in an ever-changing and demanding lending environment."

"Christine is one of the best mortgage advisors in Arizona," said Randy Koerner, Divisional Sales Manager for Nations. "She brings an excellent perspective as an Arizona native and really understands the lending needs of her community. We're ready for her to take us to the next level."

Since its founding in 2003, Nations Lending has become one of the fastest-growing independent lenders in the country. It retains nearly 97 percent of its mortgage servicing rights, offers a best-in-class marketing platform and much more.

For more information, please visit www.nationslending.com.

About Nations Lending

Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area, it is licensed to lend in all 50 states and employs more than 1,200 at its corporate headquarters and throughout 138 branches across the U.S. The company makes its mission of "home loans. made human.™" an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit any home buyer's needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, and more. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 96 percent of the loans it originates. The company is a two-time Inc. 5000 winner, which lists the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country. Nations was named a top-100 lender by National Mortgage Professional Magazine; a six-time winner of Scotsman Guide's Top Mortgage Lenders; and a Top Workplaces for Millennials winner by Fortune Magazine. Nations consistently ranks as a top IMB at National Mortgage Professional and Mortgage Executive Magazine. For more information, visit www.NationsLending.com.

