OPPO's Newest Reno8 Series and Brand New IoT Products Are Now Available to Purchase Across The GCC

The Reno8 series saw a 16% increase in pre-order demand compared to its series predecessor

Global technology brand celebrated official GCC launch amidst wildlife and nature at Dubai's indoor rainforest, The Green Plant Dubai

The Reno8 Series consisting of three 5G models and a new range of IoT products are now available for purchase across the GCC region

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly-launched OPPO Reno8 Series, bursting with industry-leading highlights from ground-breaking camera capabilities to powerful performance, and a brand new range of IoT products are now available to purchase in the Middle East. The brand has seen a tremendous increase in demand for the new series across the region with the Reno8 Pro 5G experiencing a 31% upsurge and the Reno8 5G increasing 108% when compared to their Reno7 series counterparts.

The latest series comes with three 5G variations; the Reno8 Pro 5G, Reno8 5G, and Reno8 Z 5G, each equipped with cutting-edge technology ensuring an all-round flagship experience. In tandem, OPPO also launches three new, state-of-the-art IoT products: the OPPO Pad Air, OPPO Band 2, and the OPPO Enco Buds2.

To celebrate the official GCC launch, the global technology brand hosted a fun and interactive launch event at Dubai's unique indoor rainforest, The Green Planet Dubai, where attendees were given the chance to experiment with night photography and videography amidst nature and wildlife and test the Reno8 series' incredible imaging capabilities for themselves.

Ethan Xue, President of OPPO MEA said, "We are already seeing such a strong market response to the highly anticipated launches across the region, and are excited to once again bring elevated technology and innovation to the Middle East market. We, at OPPO, strive to deliver products keeping our customers in mind, offering the best smartphone user experience across all aspects. We pledge to continue exploring, pushing boundaries, and finding the Inspiration Ahead."

Designed to be a Portrait Expert in every aspect, the Reno8 Pro 5G is equipped with OPPO's dedicated imaging NPU, MariSilicon X, to deliver a series of innovative camera features including 4K Ultra Night Video and Night Portrait to help users shoot ultra-clear portraits in even the most challenging scenarios. The Reno8 Pro 5G also features a Streamlined Unibody Design, smooth flagship-level performance powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX 5G SoC, and a supercharged, safe, and long-lasting battery with the new 80W SUPERVOOC TM Flash Charge and exclusive Battery Health Engine. This fantastic all-round experience is brought to users through the smarter, more personalized, and more secure ColorOS 12.1.

The Reno8 5G features Dual Sony Flagship Sensors and several AI-enhanced imaging features such as Ultra Night Video and Night Portrait designed to make you shine in daily life. By adopting 80W SUPERVOOC TM with Battery Health Engine, the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, an upgraded Super-Conductive VC Liquid Cooling System, and ColorOS 12.1, the new Reno8 5G provides strong durability, reliable performance, and all-round smooth experience to users.

Powered by several AI-enhanced imaging features such as AI Portrait Retouching and Bokeh Flare Portrait, the new Reno8 Z 5G is designed to offer users unlimited styles for their portraits. By adopting the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 695 5G Mobile Platform and optimized ColorOS 12.1, the Reno8 Z 5G offers more reliability and convenience to users.

Launching alongside the Reno8 Series is the OPPO Pad Air, OPPO Enco Buds2, and OPPO Band 2 to cater to users' entertainment, relaxation, work and health needs in a truly immersive OPPO experience.

With the 6.94mm ultra-slim body and weighing just 440g, the OPPO Pad Air tablet makes it effortless to carry around. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon® 680 Mobile Platform, OPPO Pad Air sports a 10.36-inch 2K display with quad speakers supporting Dolby Atmos. The OPPO Pad Air comes equipped with the new ColorOS for Pad system and its more efficient and smoother smart connection functions take the large-screen experience to the next level.

Featuring surging bass output, 28-hour long-lasting battery, remote camera control, and ultra-clear call audio with built-in noise cancellation, the OPPO Enco Buds2 is one of the most competitive wireless earbuds in the market.

Lastly, the OPPO Band 2 offers users an exclusive 1.57-inch large full view screen, and inspiring new looks. In addition to blood oxygen monitoring and sleep cycle analysis, the OPPO Band2 also supports snoring risk assessment, and includes an exclusive professional tennis mode and various sports modes taking your workout experience to a whole other level.

The Reno8 Series and OPPO IoT products are now available for purchase across OPPO's regional websites and retail partner stores at a recommended retail price of AED 2,799 for the Reno8 Pro 5G, AED 1,899 for the Reno8 5G, AED 1,499 for the Reno8 Z 5G, AED 899 for the OPPO Pad Air, AED 219 for the OPPO Band 2, and AED 119 for the OPPO Enco Buds2.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to build a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology to global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet services like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 dedicated employees to create a better life for customers around the world.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 14 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premise in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and has enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, and charity campaigns.

