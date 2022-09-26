Representatives from Leidos Biomedical Research, current operator of the Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research, will present a one-day "cradle to grave" overview of the contracting process

FREDERICK, Md. (PRWEB) September 26, 2022

Register now to attend the FREE one-day Federal Government Contracting Conference, reserved exclusively for representatives of small and small-disadvantaged business enterprises. Instructors will walk small groups of attendees through the highly regulated and often confusing federal government contracting process. Attendees will be assigned to one of three groups of 7-8 students and one instructor, affording each attendee ample opportunity to learn, network with colleagues and ask questions.

The one-day training session is free and is being offered on a first come, first serve basis. There are a limited number of openings, so please reserve your space today!

To reserve your seat, send your name, title, company, email address and phone number to: dennis.chaloux@nih.gov. Attendees will receive an email reservation confirmation along with additional instructions.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/leidos_biomedical_research_to_host_a_federal_government_contracting_conference_for_small_businesses/prweb18915940.htm