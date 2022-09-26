The New 2023 Hyundai ELANTRA is Now Available at San Leandro Hyundai

San Leandro customers looking for a compact car should check out the 2023 Hyundai ELANTRA at the San Leandro Hyundai dealership.

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (PRWEB) September 26, 2022

San Leandro Hyundai is excited to announce that the all-new 2023 Hyundai ELANTRA is now available at the dealership. With its sleek new design, advanced safety features and fuel-efficient powertrain, the ELANTRA is sure to turn heads on the road. Customers looking for a bold and techy compact car can visit the dealership's website to check its features and specifications.

The new Hyundai ELANTRA is completely redesigned and reengineered for 2023. It's now longer, wider and taller, with an updated design that gives it a more upscale appearance. The cabin is also significantly updated, with new materials and a higher-quality design. All these changes make the ELANTRA a more appealing option in the compact sedan segment.

Under the hood is a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine that delivers a horsepower of 147 hp and 132 lb.-ft. of torque rating. The 2023 Hyundai ELANTRA features excellent fuel efficiency, thanks to its lightweight design and efficient engine. When driving in the city, the ELANTRA offers an impressive 33 mpg. On the highway, it's even better, it gets even better as it offers up to 42 mpg. With such great fuel economy, drivers can save money on gas and go further on each tank of fuel. Along with its stylish good looks, the new ELANTRA comes packed with an impressive list of standard features and cutting-edge technology. It's safe to say that Hyundai has once again raised the bar for what compact cars can offer.

Contact the dealership at 510-560-4751 to get behind the wheel of the 2023 Hyundai ELANTRA. Those who want to see this car in person can visit the dealership at 1066 Marina Boulevard, San Leandro, CA, Monday through Saturday from 9 A.M. to 8 P.M. and Sunday from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M.

