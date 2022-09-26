Curator Hotel & Resort Collection's Member Hotels Announce Unique Autumn Travel Experiences

Fall is the perfect time to embrace the outdoors, and according to Travel + Leisure's report on a recent survey from TripAdvisor, around 80% of travelers are choosing domestic trips this year. Curator Hotel & Resort Collection ("Curator"), with a collection of almost 90 hotels in the U.S., offers travelers a range of opportunities to enjoy the changing seasons.

While some may associate watching the leaves change with weekend getaways to the Northeast, there are plenty of places throughout the country to see this striking display in nature. This year's TripAdvisor's top spots for autumn travel list offers exciting newcomers and long-established favorites. Curator's diverse portfolio of independent hotels and resorts can be found in many of the list's top ten picks, including Honolulu, Maui, and Key West, and in perfect leaf-peeping destinations like Washington State or Newport, Rhode Island.

"There are all types of travelers looking to make memories when planning a trip this fall," said Jennifer Barnwell, President of Curator Hotel & Resort Collection. "Our remarkable variety of member hotels can offer guests an exceptional experience for their fall adventures. Whether planning a city escape, a relaxing getaway with nature, or a beachside retreat, travelers can find exactly what they're looking for within our Collection."

Top 6 Curator Hotels Perfect for Unexpected Experiences and Autumn Travel Getaways

White Sands (Honolulu, Hawaii) – White Sands Hotel makes the perfect seaside oasis for a tropical fall retreat. As one of the last vintage hotels located in the middle of Waikiki, guests can tap into the early 70s culture by kicking back with swaying palms, mai tais around the pool, and rooms with lanais and cool island colors. Guests can enjoy the lush gardens, feel the calm of its koi pond and waterfall, swing in the breeze, sip on creative cocktails, and head to the beach with lounge chairs and umbrellas.

Maui Beach Hotel (Maui, Hawaii) – From the expansive courtyard to spacious rooms and suites, Maui Beach Hotel offers a welcoming guest experience to Relax by the pool, indulge in a buffet dinner, or enjoy views out over Kahului Bay. Located within 5 minutes of the Kahului airport, guests will be close to many of the island's best sights and recreational areas, including Iao Valley and the artsy town of Wailuku.

The Marker Key West Harbor Resort (Key West, FL) – Poised on the pristine waterfront of the island's historic seaport, The Marker Key West Harbor Resort is a fresh approach to luxury. Set on two acres of lush, tropical landscape, The Marker Key West Harbor Resort features 96 vibrant rooms and suites, 3 stunning pools, and one onsite restaurant and bar for a secluded island escape tucked away in Old Town Key West.

Postcard Inn Beach Resort and Marina (Islamorada, FL) – For a warmer fall escape, The Postcard Inn resort is home to 14 acres of beach, iconic waterfront dining options, pools, a legendary marina, and dive center. Visitors can wake up on the sunrise side of Islamorada for a day filled with watersports and all-day fun.

Skamania Lodge (Stevenson, Washington) - Skamania Lodge is the perfect destination for a fall trip driving through the gorge to see the fall colors. The rustic estate on the Washington side of the Columbia River offers a fantastic view of the Columbia River gorge and foliage from its decks and access to numerous paths through the woods. It offers activities like zip-lining, axe throwing, and upscale treehouses. For the first time – Skamania Lodge is celebrating the spirit of cowboy life with a Western Whiskey & BBQ, where visitors can enjoy a savory menu and a variety of paired whiskeys.

Hotel Viking (Newport, Rhode Island) – At Hotel Viking, the building is as monumental as its hospitality. The hotel presents unexpected features, architectural details, unique events, and delightful surprises for guests. The property stands proud atop Historic Hill and is a short walk from the waterfront, bustling wharf, cliff walk and Gilded Age mansions to enjoy during a fall afternoon walk.

About Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a distinct collection of small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts worldwide, founded by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and a group of industry-leading hotel operators. Curator provides lifestyle hotels access to a wide breadth of program offerings to enhance the guest experience, employee engagement and value creation while allowing their members the freedom to retain what makes their hotels unique. It offers the benefits of associating with other unique lifestyle hotels and brands while participating in best-in-class operating agreements, services, reporting, and technology. In addition to Pebblebrook, the founding members of Curator include Davidson Hospitality Group, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Provenance, Sage Hospitality Group, Springboard Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. For more information, visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com and follow us at @CuratorHotelCollection.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust PEB is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 51 hotels, totaling approximately 12,800 guest rooms across 15 urban and resort markets. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.

