Quikstone Capital Solutions and OrionStarUSA Announce a Strategic Partnership for Small Businesses

Businesses struggling with high labor costs can now turn to intelligent robots from OrionStarUSA with funding from Quikstone Capital Solutions.

With inflation and staff shortages today, small businesses need help. Quikstone Capital is proud to partner with OrionStar USA to bring SMBs an affordable solution to grow their businesses.”
— Steve Hall, Executive Director, Quikstone Capital Solutions
TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is no denying that today small businesses need help. Inflation, supply chain disruptions, and staff shortages have forced merchants to stretch every dollar to keep their doors open.

Now, a new partnership between Quikstone Capital Solutions, a national provider of working capital for restaurant and retail merchants, and OrionStarUSA, a developer of artificial intelligence technologies, offers merchants the latest innovations in robotics with the ability to purchase them with business funding.

The use of intelligent robots in the US began during the COVID-19 pandemic and is now driven by a tight labor market. Lucki, OrionStarUSA’s AI delivery robot, and Mini, the AI greeter robot, are solutions that meet the needs of small businesses.

About OrionStar and OrionStarUSA - OrionStar is a global service robot company founded in September 2016. OrionStar is committed to creating the next generation of revolutionary robots based on artificial intelligence technology. To date, nearly 35,000 OrionStar robots are employed worldwide, with 17 million average daily voice interactions serving more than 400 million people.

OrionStarUSA was founded in 2021 with a focus on the hospitality industry.

Today, OrionStarUSA’s robots serve different needs and enterprises. OrionStarUSA's lineup includes their AI Greeting Robot, Mini, who can display messages, menus, and directions, and Lucki, an AI-powered waiter robot used for food delivery in restaurants, schools, special events, and hospitals.

About Quikstone Capital Solutions - Since 2005, Quikstone Capital Solutions has provided thousands of merchants with working capital for their business needs. Since many small businesses find it difficult to obtain traditional financing, Quikstone offers an alternative. If a merchant accepts credit cards, they could qualify for working capital through Quikstone. The process is simple. Quikstone has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and an 80% renewal rate, one of the highest in the industry.

Businesses interested in purchasing OrionStarUSA AI robots can do so by accessing funding through Quikstone Capital Solutions.

To learn more, contact us.

Jo Miglino
Director of Marketing, Quikstone Capital Solutions
jo.miglino@quikstonecapital.com
866-456-5638

Willy Zheng
OrionStarUSA
+1 888-987-7838
info@orionstarusa.com
OrionStarUSA's robots

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.