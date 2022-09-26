Biodiesel Market | Asia Pacific is Expected to be Fastest-Growing Market During the Forecast Period

Biodiesel Market

Biodiesel has gained importance due to energy sustainability, rise in crude oil prices, growth in automobile industry, government support.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Factors such as government policies promoting biodiesel, need for energy independence, rise in environmental concerns, demand for military defense aircrafts, increase in concerns about greenhouse gas emissions, demand for renewable and clean source of energy and growth of automotive & aviation industries drive the global biodiesel market growth. However, high production cost of biofuels as compared to conventional fuels, rise in competition among key players, stringent rules and regulations, barriers in distribution& retailing, volatility in oil prices, surge in oil & fat demand, and reduction in agricultural land are the factors that restrain the global biodiesel market growth.

Biodiesel has gained importance due to energy sustainability, rise in crude oil prices, growth in automobile industry, government support, and their low carbon emissions. However, the disadvantages of biodiesel include its incompatibility for use in low temperatures, clogging in engine, slight increase in nitrogen oxide emissions and others. In global biodiesel market, different blends of biodiesel are available such as B2, B5, B20, and B100 represent the amount of biodiesel and petrodiesel present in the fuel. For instance, in B2 the amount of biodiesel is 2% and amount of petrodiesel is 98% while in B100 the amount of biodiesel is 100% and amount of petrodiesel is 0%.

The global biodiesel market is segmented into source, blend, end-use industry, and region. Further, based on source, the market is classified into vegetable oil, animal fats, recycled cooking oil, and others. On the basis of blend, the market is categorized into B2, B5, B20 and B100.

The report presents in-depth insights into each of the leading Biodiesel market end user verticals along with annual forecasts to 2026. The report provides revenue forecast with sales, and sales growth rate of the global Biodiesel market. The forecasts are also provided with respect to the product, application, and regional segments of the market. The forecasts are issued to understand the future outlook and prospects of the industry.

The market is evaluated based on its regional penetration, explaining the performance of the market in each regional market covering provinces such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Top 10 leading companies in the global Biodiesel market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and products and services. The key players operating in the global BIODIESEL MARKET industry include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Wilmar International Ltd., Renewable Energy Group Inc., Crimson Renewable Energy LLC.

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

