Network Management Solutions Market to Reach $18 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Increase in SDN across enterprises and rise in demand for network security have boosted the growth of the global network management solutions market. The Covid-19 outbreak severely impacted the market as several industries were exposed the vulnerability, especially those who were dependent on China for raw materials and finished goods.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global network management solutions market generated $7.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $18 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $7.1 billion Market Size in 2031 $18 billion CAGR 9.9% No. of Pages in Report 320 Segments covered Component, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, and Region Drivers Increase in SDN across enterprises Rise in demand for network security Opportunities Surge in demand for network management solutions across SMEs and cloud-based NMS Restraints Availability of free management tools Low budget restrictions

Covid-19 Scenario:

The prolonged lockdown disrupted the supply chain and affected the global economy due to shutdown of manufacturing and production across the world.

The global network management solutions market report offers detailed segmentation of the market based on component, deployment model, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps investors, market players, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on component, the solution segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the services segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on deployment, the on-premise segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. However, the cloud segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

On the basis of enterprise size, the large enterprises segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global network management solutions market, and is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. However, the SMEs segment is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2031. However, market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global network management solutions market analyzed in the research include CA Technology, Cisco, Cubro Network Visibility, Ericsson, Huawei, IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Kaseya Co. Ltd., Live Action, Manage Engine, Micro Focus, NETSCOUT Systems, Nokia, Pasessler, Progress, and Zoho Corporation.

The report analyzes these key players in the global network management solutions market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

