CRN Recognizes ConnectWise’s Nadine Yamasaki as One of 2022’s Top 100 People You Don’t Know But Should

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs), announced today that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Nadine Yamasaki, Senior Customer Success Manager, as one of the IT channel’s 100 People You Don’t Know But Should for 2022.



This annual list honors the IT channel’s unsung heroes who work tirelessly to support channel partners, while rarely stepping into the spotlight. CRN’s editorial team assembles the list based on feedback from solution providers and industry executives to identify behind-the-scenes channel players who help partners drive growth, innovation, and profit.

As Senior Customer Success Manager at ConnectWise, Nadine Yamasaki is responsible for supporting the wider customer success team and maintaining strong relationships in the channel space while providing partners with the support and tools for success needed to achieve their revolutionary journeys. Nadine has played a critical role in the success of ConnectWise’s partners thanks to her phenomenal work ethic, deep business and industry knowledge, and exceptional problem solving and communication skills. The end result is increased value, retention, partner satisfaction, and ultimately expansion of the ConnectWise footprint.

“Another shining star at ConnectWise, Nadine Yamasaki is a professional with incredible talent and drive. Her inclusion on this list is a testament to the remarkable support she provides for our partners and team members alike. She is a gleaming example of what a Partner Success Manager should look like through her ability to drive tremendous value for our partners while being empathetic,” said Nathan Fullington, AVP of Partner Success at ConnectWise.

“We are thrilled to honor and recognize the extraordinary group included on this year’s 100 People You Don’t Know But Should list for their remarkable contributions to the channel and their partners,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “There are many talented and creative individuals working behind the scenes every day that contribute to channel growth and make game-changing decisions that impact partner success.”

The list of 100 People You Don’t Know But Should will be featured in the October issue of CRN Magazine and can be found online at www.crn.com/100people .

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs) through unmatched software, services, community, and marketplace of integrations. ConnectWise offers an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform—Asio™—which provides unmatched flexibility that fuels profitable, long-term growth for partners. ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities and increase revenue with remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and backup and disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit connectwise.com .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook

© 2022 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company

jhogan@thechannelcompany.com