Delivery Method: Via Email Product: Drugs

Recipient: Recipient Name Wayne Wallace Walfer Corporation dba Wallace Pharmacy 3524 B Tamiami Trail

Port Charlotte, FL 33952-8100

United States Wallacepharmacy85@gmail.com Issuing Office: Office of Pharmaceutical Quality Operations, Division II United States

Dear Mr. Wallace:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has completed an evaluation of your firm’s corrective actions in response to our warning letter (CMS Case #611017), dated September 17, 2021. We acknowledge that your firm no longer produces sterile drug products. Based on our evaluation, it appears that you have adequately addressed the violations contained in this warning letter.

You are expected to take all necessary steps to ensure compliance with the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and FDA’s implementing regulations. This letter will not preclude any future regulatory action should violations be observed during a subsequent inspection or through other means.

Sincerely,

/S/

Mark Rivero

Acting Director, Compliance Branch

Office of Pharmaceutical Quality Operations,

Division II



cc: Via Electronic Mail

Jonathan Meltz, Esq.

CHAPMAN LAW GROUP

1001 Brickell Bay Dr., Suite 1714

Miami, Florida 33131

JMeltz@ChapmanLawGroup.com