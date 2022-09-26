Department of Education Family and Community Needs Analysis Survey

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is inviting all families to participate in our “Family and Community Needs Analysis Survey” by October 14th, 2022.

The survey responses are confidential, and names of respondents will be anonymous. Participation in the survey is completely voluntary. This survey will ask family members questions about how COVID-19 has impacted the learning and development of their children and youth. The survey is designed to be completed within 15 minutes.

The survey responses will be used to identify additional projects and initiatives that the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds may be used to support. The ESSER funding can support activities and interventions that respond to students’ academic, emotional, aspirational, and social needs while addressing the impact of COVID-19.

Please take some time to complete the anonymous survey at https://mainedoe.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cwnhqqMzAxFvEmW.

If you have questions about the survey, please contact Shelly Chasse-Johndro at (207) 458-3180 or by email at shelly.chassejohndro@maine.gov. Thank you very much for your time and support.