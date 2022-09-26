New to The Street TV Announces Corporate Interviews on its 390th Show, Airing on the Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, September 26, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street TV , a nationally syndicated TV show, announces episode #390 airing tonight, Monday, September 26, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT on the Fox Business Network.



New to The Street’s 390th TV episode features the following Companies and their representatives:

1). PetVivo Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) interview with John Lai, CEO & President.

2). Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) interview with David Luci, President / CEO.

3). Sekur Private Data, Ltd.’s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

4). Phixey, Inc.’s interview with Alexandra Poirier, Communications Manager.

Episode #390

Tonight, New to The Street TV is airing the Nasdaq Marketplace studio interview with John Lai, CEO / President PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV). The Company is a biomedical device company that manufactures, commercializes, and licenses innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. Talking with TV Host Jane King, John gives viewers an update on the recent launch of the distribution agreement between PETV and MWI Animal Health (MWI), a leading animal health products and services distributor, and Amerisource Bergen subsidiary . With over $5B in annual revenue, MWI is one of the largest distributors of veterinary drugs and products, with lots of business resources and skilled personnel. Securos is the educational division at MWI, which provides hands-on training, resources, and continuing education for veterinarians, helping them understand the full benefits of products. The educational and sales/ market teams at MWI now promote and distribute PETV’s injectable patented Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology that treats osteoarthritis and joint afflictions for dogs, horses, and cats. As a naturally derived product, Spryng mimics collagen tissue that significantly improves animals’ afflicted joints. The feline osteoarthritis version of Spryng is coming to market soon. John says the Spryng roll-out with MWI is going very well. He explains three reasons for Spryng continued growth: 1) it is a naturally derived product, 2) it is not a pharmaceutical or biological derived product, and 3) it has a recyclable package in line with ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) standards. Recently, PETV hired more seasoned personnel with over two decades of sales/marketing experience in the pet industry. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit PetVivo Holdings, Inc. - https://petvivo.com/ and Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology - https://www.sprynghealth.com/ .

On New to The Street TV tonight, David Luci, the President / CEO of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP), sits with TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq Marketplace studio. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical biopharmaceutical business, developing a new class of antibiotics for bacterial infections. David discusses the Company's novel Ibezapolstat drug , a potential treatment for Clostridioides difficile Infections (C. difficile ) (CDI ). Treatments to combat CDI is a $1.7B year market. With the recent positive outcome from Ibezapolstat's FDA Phase 2a clinical and microbiome data, the Company is now enrolling patients for its FDA Phase 2b trial . CDI kills about 29,000 people annually; many catch the infection in hospitals and nursing homes. Clinical data to date shows that Ibezapolstat increases the good microbiome bacteria in the gut, and it demonstrated eradication of CDI during 3-days of treatment. David references Summit Therapeutics, and their recent Phase 3 FDA failure on a competitive CDI drug. There has been NO new class of antibiotic drugs since 1984, and the current frontline treatment Vancomycin, has limitations with about a 15-20% rate of CDI recurrence. Big Pharma wants a new class of antibiotics to combat CDI and other bacterial infections. The second drug in ACXP’s pipeline is ACX-375C, a potential drug to overcome methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infections. Disease data shows that MRSA accounts for 52% of US hospital inpatient infections. Based on early scientific data, ACXP’s management will proceed with all the FDA steps on AXX-375C with the hope of become another useful drug. David explains that being public is essential and helps the Company raise money, as needed, going forward with current and other pipeline treatments. David will do a follow-up interview to inform viewers of the progress with the Ibezapolstat drug and the Company . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Acurx Pharmaceticals, Inc. - https://www.acurxpharma.com/

Tonight, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) ( Sekur® ), is with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King. Viewers receive an overview of the successful Q2 corporate financial fundamentals based on selling its Sekur® cybersecurity products. Alain told viewers that sales increased over 1100% for Q2 ending June 30, 2022, compared to Q2, 2021. And the Q3 numbers look to exceed that of Q2. The Company has good cash-on-hand of $4M, no debt, and expects operational profitability sometime in 2023. With increases in new subscribers, up 800% year-to-date, and the existing subscribers purchasing more licenses, the revenue expectations look to be around 200% higher in 2022 than in 2021. Revenue growth continues to be strong, with only a small number of subscribers canceling services. Sekur reduces marketing costs with in-house SEO marketing personnel. The Company will no longer be using 3rd party SEO entities. The financial matrix in Q2 successfully showed that Sekur’s SaaS (Software a as Service) business model is working well with strong upward momentum. Alain informs viewers that profitability is likely based on current subscription rates and expected sales growth to continue throughout 2023. Sekur Private Date, Ltd. expects to announce three corporate partnerships with a digital media company, an e-commerce entity, and a B2B cyber platform that competes with Shopify. The 2023 profitability expectation does not account for the expected subscription percentage increase that might come from these partnerships. If only a 1/3 of the expectations subscribe from these partners, operational profitability will come sooner than expected in 2023. Alain expects to grow its small business subscription base in 2023 with cost-efficient security products. With the persistent and increased hacking of personal data and privacy breaches on individuals and businesses, Sekur is getting new subscribers for its email, text, and other encrypted platforms . Viewers can learn more about the Company’s email, text, and additional encrypted security platforms through video tutorials posted on the Company’s website . Remember: Sekur operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd . – https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ and http://www.Sekur.com .

Tonight from the Nasdaq Marketplace studio, Alexandra Poirier, Communications Manager of Phixey, Inc. talks with New to the Street’s TV Host Jane King about Phixey, Inc., an electronics club that repairs devices and offers other membership perks. The main membership benefit is a device fixed for “FREE.” Like AAA for automobile members, Phixey offers its members benefits and electronic service repair options on devices. In business for 15 years, Phixey is a disrupter in the electronic device repair service industry, offering a membership fee as low as $19.95 per year , $1.66 a month. The electronic service repair business is a billion-dollar-a-year industry, and Phixey is the only entity in the world that offers this type of electronic club membership. Cell phone breakage happens often; the glass screen is fragile. Phixey members get those screens repaired “FREE.” The current average cost of cell phone repairs ranges from $150-$800. The only price to a Phixey member is the yearly- fee. The club’s services are not part of an insurance policy plan and have no deductibles. Cell phones, laptops, computers, electronic wearables, and tablets can have a membership, and each device has its owner membership to take advantage of the club’s benefits. Another upcoming benefit is the Phixey Wireless cell phone plan, unlimited talk and text for $10.00, hosted on T-Mobile. Also, members get a discount on accessories with free shipping or a 25% off at affiliate retailers. Viewers who want to become members can join by going to the website: https://phixey.com/Membership . Once a member and your device become broken, you log back into the website and request service, and Phixey provides a technician in your area. With over 2M members expected to be part of the Phixey Club, it expects to be a household brand name with everyone. The Company is not public, but it can accept direct investments. To learn more, send an email to info@phixey.com with the title in email “Investment Opportunity.” The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Phixey, Inc. - https://phixey.com .

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV):

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company focused on manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company’s strategy is to leverage human therapies for treating companion animals cost-effectively and time-efficiently. A vital component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics. PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company’s biomaterials, products, production processes, and methods of use. The Company’s lead product SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion™ technology, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint-related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale - https://petvivo.com/ .

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP):

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical Company focused on developing new antibiotics for difficult-to-treat infections. The Company's approach is to develop antibiotic candidates that target the DNA polymerase IIIC enzyme. Its R&D pipeline includes antibiotic product candidates that target Gram-positive bacteria, including Clostridioides difficile, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus (VRE), and drug-resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae (DRSP). The Company’s Ibezapolstat is a novel, orally administered antibiotic developed as a Gram-Positive Selective Spectrum (GPSS™) antibacterial. It is the first of a new class of DNA polymerase IIIC inhibitors under development by Acurx to treat bacterial infections. Ibezapolstat's unique spectrum of activity, which includes C. difficile but spares other Firmicutes and the important Actinobacteria phyla, appears to contribute to maintaining a healthy gut microbiome. The Company completed Phase 1 and Phase 2a clinical trials of ibezapolstat. To learn more about Acurx Pharmaceuticals and its product pipeline, please visit www.acurxpharma.com .

About Phixey, Inc.:

Phixey, Inc. , an electronic repair business for over 15 years, helps customers with their cell phone, tablet, and laptop service needs. The Company has agreements with DrPhoneFix, Techy, Experimax, and InMotion, totaling about 300 stores worldwide. Customers have no limits to where they can go to get their electronic devices repaired. Device owners can have peace of mind that their devices stay protected without high repair costs, monthly premiums, and high deductibles. Phixey is simply a club for cell phone, tablet, laptop, computer, and wearable owners that gives you tremendous benefits. With Phixey, Inc., the days of high repair costs, monthly premiums, and ridiculous deductibles are out - https://phixey.com/ .

