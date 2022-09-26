Mike Itkis Officially on the Ballot for NY 12th Congressional District
Liberal Independent Mike Itkis Offers a Real Alternative to Career PoliticiansNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York State Board of Elections listed Mike Itkis on the official ballot for New York’s 12th Congressional District.
New York’s newly designed 12 congressional district consists of the Upper East Side, Upper West Side, and Midtown neighborhoods of Manhattan, and Roosevelt Island. Mike is challenging Democrat Jerry Nadler, who currently represents the old NY 10th Congressional District.
Itkis was able to overcome the significant challenge of collecting over 3,500 signatures required of independent candidates. He chose to run as an independent because he is a liberal and is uncompromisingly opposed to the Republican legislative agenda. At the same time, he has significant disagreements with establishment Democrats and wanted to provide the voters a choice on November 8, especially after the low-turnout primary. He is adamant about speaking out on a number of unusual issues that he cares deeply about.
Itkis is a cybersecurity professional with over a decade of U.S. military experience and over 30 years in the information technology field. He wants to improve our domestic cyber security posture, craft explicitly sex positive legislation, and establish clear U.S foreign policy objectives in Ukraine. Itkis is advocating for the creation of a Federal Cyber Security Agency and mass cyber security training for citizens as the best way to protect Americans online. Mike Itkis is an advocate for freedom of speech and, with his non-traditional platform, wants his campaign to demonstrate the validity of that right in the present day.
To learn more about Mike Itkis and his campaign, please visit https://itkisforcongress.com/.
Or for media inquiries, please contact Jack Shrille at jackshrille@gmail.com.
###
___________________________________________________________________________
Mike Itkis:
Mike Itkis is a Major in the U.S. Army Reserve, a cybersecurity expert, and an Independent candidate (https://itkisforcongress.com/) for the U.S. House of Representatives in New York’s 12th District. His liberal platform focuses on mitigating Americans’ cybersecurity risks, advancing sex positivity, protecting freedom of speech, and developing clear political objectives for the U.S.’s efforts in Ukraine.
Born in Odesa, Ukraine (which was then part of the Soviet Union), Itkis immigrated to the United States as a child. His family moved to New York in 1979, settling in Queens. He’s been in New York since and moved to the Upper West Side in 1995. After graduating from Cornell University in 1991, Itkis worked as an IT specialist for Merrill Lynch, Societe Generale, and Bank of New York. He also holds an MBA from Baruch College
In 2009, he joined the Army as a Civil Affairs Specialist. He was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Signal Corps in 2010 and currently serves as a Cyber Operations Officer.
In 2015, he participated in the U.S. Army’s Civil Affairs training efforts in Kyiv as a Russian Linguist, working with Ukrainian Officers about to go on their rotations to the conflict zone in the East. While there, he could view the situation from a regional perspective, better understanding how the tension developed after the break-up of the Soviet Union.
With over 20 years of experience in cybersecurity, Itkis understands the dangers of our digital world and Americans’ present vulnerabilities. He advocates for creating a Federal Cyber Security Agency to protect Americans online, supports cybersecurity training for the public, and believes Americans would benefit from a government-verified digital identity.
He also calls for protecting reproductive rights and sexual freedom, repealing outdated laws against consensual adult sex, ending discrimination against unmarried people, and legalizing sex work.
Not afraid to buck the Democratic establishment, Itkis criticizes political correctness and champions open debate. A liberal who isn’t “woke,” he presents a natural alternative to career politicians.
Jack Shrille
Itkis For Congress
+1 8136786828
email us here