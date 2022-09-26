Automotive Radar Market will Reach Nearly USD 28.25 Billion, at a CAGR of 25.6% during the Forecast Period of 2028

Market Size – USD 5,120.9 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 25.6%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive radar market is forecast to reach USD 28.25 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Automotive radar helps locate objects surrounding the car with the help of the transmitter and receiver of the radar system. The transmitter of the radar system emits radio waves that stumbles into the object and bounces back to the receiver of the radar, providing information on the real-time location of the objects around the vehicle. The global market is growing at a substantial pace due to the growing demand for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) in all the vehicle types. The massive penetration for the futuristic driverless autonomous vehicles throughout the world influentially propels the market owing to its low-cost, high-performance safety additive deployment in the automotive systems. The most prominent constraints for the vehicular radar market is the laser-based solution, LIDAR, which is based on a higher resolution monitoring and provides more accurate detection than radar.

Asia Pacific market is forecasted to generate a revenue of USD 5.85 Billion in the year 2026, owing to its extensive demand for radar system in all the vehicle types coupled with the considerable market penetration in the driverless autonomous cars and elevated growth in the overall automotive industries in China, Japan, and India. The United States possesses the highest market worldwide while Germany and the Netherlands hold some of the most prominent players in the market.

Top 10 Profiled in the Automotive Radar Market Report:

• Continental AG

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Infineon Technologies AG

• Denso Corporation

• NXP Semiconductors

• Texas Instruments Incorporated

• Autoliv Inc

• Delphi Technologies

• Hella KGaA Hueck & Co

Market Segmentation:

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Unit; 2018-2028)

• Adaptive Cruise Control

• Autonomous Emergency Braking

• Collision Mitigation & Warning System

• Blind Spot Detection

• Turing Assistance

• Rear Clash & Collision Aids

• Parking Control Aids

• Other ADAS

Frequency Band Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Unit; 2018-2028)

• 24 GHz

• 77 GHz

Level of Vehicle Automation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Unit; 2018-2028)

• Level (0-2)

• Level (3-4)

• Level (5-6)

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Unit; 2018-2028)

• Budget Passenger Vehicle

• Mid-Range Passenger Vehicle

• Premium Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

Key Takeaways of the Automotive Radar Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Automotive Radar industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Automotive Radar Market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the Automotive Radar Market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

