Bird Feeder Market One The Most Booming Industry in Upcoming Years

Bird Feeder Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global bird feeder market is expected to witness a significant growth, owing to the introduction of digital technologies in bird feeders in the near future. Rise in interests of people, especially the young individuals to learn about different species of birds and adopting bird watching as a hobby is expected to bolster the demand for bird feeders in the upcoming years. The population of birdwatchers has significantly spiked since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. This fuels the growth of avitourism sector across the globe. Growth of the bird feeder market is expected to witness exponential upsurge with the growing popularity of avitourism and integration of digital technologies in bird feeders.

The use of recycled plastics and wood materials in manufacturing bird feeders is expected to increase significantly. Rise in government initiatives to reduce the use of plastic and promote sustainability is anticipated to create a huge demand for sustainable and eco-friendly bird feeder products, especially among consumers in the developed markets of Europe and North America. The growing accumulation of plastic wastes, rise in initiatives to promote green and clean environment, and ecosystem protection laws by the government are projected to play a crucial role in the production process and raw materials sourcing for making bird feeders.

According to the report, the global bird feeder industry was pegged at $1.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to garner $2.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of changing market trends, key investment pockets, top segments, regional landscape, value chain, and competitive scenario

The tube feeders segment to hold its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period

Based on type, the tube feeders segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global bird feeder market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to rise in urbanization coupled with increase in global population. However, the window feeders segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031, owing to lack of space for gardening and backyard space.

The plastic segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on material, the plastic segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global bird feeder market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The plastic feeder is portable and lightweight, which makes it simpler to clean and maintain. This supplements the growth of the segment. However, the metal segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031.

The hanging segment to hold the largest share during the forecast period

By mount type, the hanging segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global bird feeder market, as it facilitates in keeping both feed and water for visiting the pet birds and it keeps the birds and feed protected from the cats and squirrels. However, window segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, owing to high demand among birders who have less garden space, patio, and balcony.

The online segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2031

By distribution channel, the online segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, due to increase in adoption of smartphones and surge in access to internet. However, the specialty stores segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global bird feeder market.

Europe to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031

Based on region, global bird feeder market across Europe contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. This is due to presence of huge number of birders, gardeners, aviculturists, and pet bird owners. However, market across Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Leading Market Players:

Aspects, Inc.

Bird Buddy

Backyard Nature Products

Droll Yankees

Central Garden & Pet Company

First Nature

Duncraft

Kaytee Products, Inc.

Harris Farm, LLC.

Nature’s Way Bird

Kettle Moraine

Wild Bird Habitat Store

Songbird Essentials

Woodlink Ltd.

Wild Birds Unlimited, Inc.

The report analyzes these key players of the global bird feeder market. These companies have adopted several strategies including expansion, partnerships, new product launches, and mergers & acquisitions to maintain their foothold in the industry. Furthermore, the report is essential in determining the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by every market player.