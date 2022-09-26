Submit Release
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. to Report Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on November 9, 2022

/EIN News/ -- CANTON, Mass., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today announced that third quarter of fiscal year 2022 financial results will be reported after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th.

Management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 9th to discuss the results of the quarter and provide a corporate update with a question and answer session. Those who would like to participate may access the live webcast here, or access the teleconference here. The live webcast can also be accessed via the company’s website at investors.organogenesis.com. The webcast will be archived on the company website for approximately one year.

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics. Organogenesis’s comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com.


Investor Inquiries:
ICR Westwicke
Mike Piccinino, CFA
OrganoIR@westwicke.com

Press and Media Inquiries:
Organogenesis
Lori Freedman
lfreedman@organo.com

Primary Logo

