Nonfat Dry Milk Market to Record Robust Compound Annual Growth Rate During 2019-2026

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nonfat dry milk (NFDM), which is also known as skim milk powder, is made by extracting water from pasteurized milk, containing up to 5% of moisture and 1.5% of milk fat. Nonfat dry milk has increased shelf life of 12 to 13 months over liquid milk. Two types of nonfat dry milk are available in the market that include spray dried and roller dried. Spray dried is predominantly used as an ingredient in food & beverages products. NFDM is used as emulsifiers in soups, beverages, baked products, as it contains concentrated proteins and calcium, and offers nutritional benefits.

The benefits and versatile functionalities offered by NFDM in the food & beverages industry is a key factor that has driven the growth of the global nonfat dry milk market. Increased shelf life of NFDM and easy handling, pertaining to transportation and storage of nonfat dry milk over liquid milk, fuel the market growth. However, the bitter taste of NFDM is expected to limit its adoption, thereby restricting the growth of the market in the near future. Conversely, shift in consumer preference toward nondairy alternatives such as soy milk powder, coconut powder, and others is expected to be opportunistic for the market. Moreover, innovation of new flavors such as banana flavor, berries flavor, and others in NFDM is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion in the upcoming years.

The global nonfat dry milk market is segmented into product, type, classification, functionality, end user, distribution channel, and region. By product, the market is divided into almond NFDM, coconut NFDM, soy NFDM, and others. Depending on type, it is divided into spray dried and roller dried. As per classification, it is segregated into high-heat NFDM, medium-heat NFDM, and low-heat NFDM. On the basis of functionality, it is divided into browning/color, emulsification, foaming, water binding, and flavor. According to end user, it is bifurcated into residential and commercial. By distribution channel, the market is fragmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, online stores, and others. Region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, and LAMEA.

The prominent key players operating in the global nonfat dry milk market include HOCHDORF Holding Ltd., Bob’s Red Mill natural foods, NOW Foods, Nestle S.A., All American Foods, Inc., The St. Albans Cooperative Creamery, Inc., Arla Foods, American Dairy Products Institute, DairyAmerica, Inc. and Amul.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global nonfat dry milk market from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking while providing a clear understanding of the present position of the key market players.

The report includes analyses of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

Reasons to Buy This Nonfat Dry Milk Market Report:

○ Mergers and acquisitions should be well-planned by identifying the best manufacturer.

○ Sort new clients or possible partners into the demographic you’re looking for.

○ Suitable for providing dependable and high-quality data and analysis to assist your internal and external presentations.

○ Develop tactical initiatives by gaining a better grasp of the areas in which huge corporations can intervene.

○ To increase and grow business potential and reach, develop and plan licencing and licencing strategies by finding possible partners with the most appealing projects.

○ Recognize newcomers with potentially strong product portfolios and devise effective counter-strategies to acquire a competitive edge.

○ To develop effective R&D strategies, gather information, analysis, and strategic insight from competitors.

