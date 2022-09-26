SINTX TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF RIGHTS OFFERING SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD AND UPDATED TERMS AND DATES OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNNOUNCED RIGHTS OFFERING

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), an original equipment manufacturer of advanced ceramics, today announced that the subscription period for its previously announced rights offering has commenced. The Company has also extended the subscription period to October 12, 2022 at 5:00 PM ET to accommodate the Columbus Day holiday. If exercising subscription rights through a broker, dealer, bank or other nominee, rights holders should promptly contact their nominee and submit subscription documents and payment for the units subscribed for in accordance with the instructions and within the time period provided by such nominee. The broker, dealer, bank or other nominee may establish a deadline before October 12, 2022, by which instructions to exercise subscription rights, along with the required subscription payment, must be received.



All record holders of rights certificates that wish to participate in the rights offering must deliver a properly completed and signed rights certificate, together with payment of the subscription price for both basic subscription rights and any over-subscription privilege election, to the Subscription Agent, to be received before 5:00 PM Eastern Time on October 12, 2022. The Subscription Agent is:

American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC

Operations Center

Attn: Reorganization Department

6201 15th Avenue

Brooklyn, New York 11219

The Company also announced updated pricing information for its previously announced rights offering. Each right will entitle the holder to purchase one unit, at a subscription price of $1,000 per unit, consisting of one share of Series D Convertible Preferred Stock with a face value of $1,000 (and immediately convertible into shares of SINTX’s common stock at a conversion price equal to 90% of the lowest closing price for a share of SINTX’s common stock as quoted on the Nasdaq Capital Market, during the five (5) trading days prior to and including October 12, 2022 (the “Conversion Price”)), Class A warrants to purchase, at an exercise price equal to the Conversion Price, a number of shares of SINTX’s common stock equal to $1,000 divided by the Conversion Price and Class B Warrants to purchase, at an exercise price equal to the Conversion Price, a number of shares of SINTX’s common stock equal to $1,000 divided by the Conversion Price. The Class A warrants will be exercisable for 5 years after the date of issuance and the Class B warrants will be exercisable for 3 years after the date of issuance.

SINTX has engaged Maxim Group LLC as dealer-manager in the rights offering. Questions about the rights offering or requests for copies of the preliminary and final prospectuses, when available, may be directed to Maxim Group LLC at 300 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022, Attention Syndicate Department, or via email at syndicate@maximgrp.com or telephone at (212) 895-3745.

The Company’s registration statement on Form S-1 (Registration No. 333-266070) was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on September 23, 2022. The prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the rights offering has been filed with the SEC as a part of the registration statement and is available on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus for the rights offering may be obtained, when available, from Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022, Attention Syndicate Department, email: syndicate@maximgrp.com or telephone (212) 895-3745.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

SINTX Technologies is an advanced ceramics company that develops and commercializes materials, components, and technologies for medical and technical applications. SINTX is a global leader in the research, development, and manufacturing of silicon nitride, and its products have been implanted in humans since 2008. Over the past two years, SINTX has utilized strategic acquisitions and alliances to enter into new markets. The Company has manufacturing facilities in Utah and Maryland.

For more information on SINTX Technologies or its advanced ceramics material platforms, please visit www.sintx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including those relating to the potential rights offering, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA) that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include, among other things: the Company’s ability to complete the rights offering; our products may not prove to be as effective as other products currently being commercialized or to be commercialized in the future by competitors; risks inherent in manufacturing and scaling up to commercial quantities while maintaining quality controls; volatility in the price of SINTX’s common stock; the uncertainties inherent in new product development, including the cost and time required to commercialize such product(s); market acceptance of our products once commercialized; SINTX’s ability to raise funding and other competitive developments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations, and beliefs. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in SINTX’s Risk Factors disclosure in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 25, 2022, and in SINTX’s other filings with the SEC. SINTX undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this report.

Contact:

SINTX Technologies

801.839.3502

IR@sintx.com