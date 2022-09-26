Perch Insights Closes $2.9M Seed Funding on Proven Business Intelligence Solution for Customer Experience Management

Early success with large FinTech and e-Commerce clients prompts spin-off from Full Potential Solutions Inc.

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perch Insights closed on a $2.9 million seed funding round from individual investors to expand its software as a service (Saas) product that provides data-driven insights for customer experience (CX) leadership teams to increase customer lifetime value (LTV) and minimize customer acquisition costs (CAC). The Perch Insights platform has been incubated within Full Potential Solutions, a global CX solutions company, and has already been successfully deployed for Fortune 500 companies and other fast-growing category leaders.

According to Lisa Stoner, a customer service industry veteran who serves as board chair for Perch Insights, "No other CX business intelligence platform structures data from so many sources into a single source of truth and then provides actionable insights like Perch Insights. Perch offers the best way for CX leaders and their colleagues across the enterprise to work proactively to increase market share and improve the customer journey."

Co-founders Amit Basak, Steve Kezirian and Shantanu Dhaka gained early traction using the platform to achieve breakthrough results for four major clients of Full Potential Solutions: a top three property and casualty insurance carrier, a leading telecommunications provider, a fintech unicorn, a publicly traded e-commerce leader and a leading marketing services provider.

Amit Basak, who is president and chairman of Full Potential Solutions, will also serve as chief executive officer for Perch Insights. Commenting on the decision to spin out Perch Insights, Basak stated, "It was immediately evident to us that by using the Perch Insights platform, we were able to share key insights to help COOs, CX leaders and tele-sales managers at all levels better understand critical trends in how they manage customer experience and acquire customers. Armed with this knowledge, our clients were able to move out of reactive mode and start working proactively to optimize day-to-day execution, which is no small feat for anyone who works in this complex field."

The Perch Insights product team, led by Shantanu Dhaka, plans to continue to expand and deepen the product's capabilities, particularly with AI-driven analytics and pro-active alerts that enable clients to drive operational efficiencies and optimize LTV: CAC on a daily basis.

About Perch Insights www.perchinsights.com

Perch Insights empowers CX leaders with data-driven insights to work proactively, leading to progressively better business decisions to expand customer lifetime value and minimize customer acquisition and service costs. No other CX business intelligence platform structures omni-channel data in a way that establishes a single source of truth for reliable insights across the contact center. Perch Insights offers the best way for CX leaders and their colleagues across the enterprise to see the forest through the trees to increase market share and improve the customer journey.

About Full Potential Solutions www.fpsinc.com

With over 5,000 employees across four continents, Full Potential Solutions empowers companies to forge more profitable customer relationships by applying a values-based and data-driven approach to everything we do. Unlike other service providers promising better services at ever cheaper cost, Full Potential Solutions puts people first to achieve breakthrough client results. Our thriving team and advanced omni-channel solutions reduce customer acquisition costs and expand lifetime value for many of the world's leading customer-first brands.

