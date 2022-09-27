Land of Clans game is officially launched, start playing for free

Start playing for free Truly fair economic model

A new free-to-play mobile real-time strategy game on WAX Protocol with proof-of-game concept

DUBAI, UAE, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnlySpace, the Web3 game publisher and entertainment metaverse founder, has launched a new play-and-earn game with free entry – Land of Clans.

Land of Clans is a fantasy world, where everyone can become a great landlord. Entering the game, you are set up in a world, where each land allows you to mine gold and food, build your civilization and make wealth. But the power of the game is competition. Players unite into clans and contend for the winner’s title and reward. The epic competition has started!

From the game website players can log-in through their Telegram or Facebook-accounts or connect with WAX-wallets and pass a short training in the game.

After the brief tutorial players are encouraged to continue with Rent-to-play mode. If players are ready to buy their own Land, a marketplace will be provided at their service. Note that buildings do not turn into NFTs automatically after acquiring their own Land. All buildings should be minted separately.

The main economic feature of the game is the Proof-Of-Game approach – the principle, according to which all NFT-assets are minted by players. It means that the price of assets is not subject to dumps.

Key benefits to try Land of Clans game:

• No fee to start play and earn. Free-to-play enter

• No limits to play. PC and mobile devices adapted browser game

• Enjoy the game and use an option to earn from it at the same time

• Real player-driven game economics (all the assets are minted in game by players and could be traded at AtomicHub and no in-game currency on DEX to avoid risk of its dump and collapse)

• Proof-of-game only matters



Giveaway for early birds

Land of Clans’s team would like to share Gems for the first 100 people who will join the game. Gems are one kind of in-game resources that allow you to speed up your construction processes. This is a compliment for early-birds, who expressed interest in this project.

