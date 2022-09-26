Reminder: Closure Planned for Route 462 (Market Street) Bridge Over Mill Creek in Springettsbury and Spring Garden Townships, York County

Harrisburg, PA – This is a reminder that the Route 462 (Market Street) Bridge spanning Mill Creek in Springettsbury and Spring Garden townships, York County, is scheduled to close tomorrow for a replacement project. The closure is set for 6:00 AM, Tuesday, September 27, rather than midnight tonight, as previously planned.







An approximately one-and-a-half-month detour will be in place while the existing bridge is demolished, and the new bridge is constructed on an accelerated schedule. The bridge is expected to remain closed until early November.





A detour will be in place using N. Sherman Street, Route 30, and N. Hills Road.





This project consists of the replacement of the bridge, approach work, guide rail updates, drainage work, ramp re-alignment, signal upgrades, and other miscellaneous construction.





Clearwater Construction, Inc., of Mercer, PA, is the prime contractor on this $6,379,000 project. Work is expected to be completed by the spring of 2023