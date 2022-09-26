Dehydrated Parsley Flakes Market Set to Witness an Development Size USD 3,090.05 Million to 2030

The report gives key insights on the market and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published, the global dehydrated parsley flakes market is expected to grow from USD 1,977.68 Million in 2021 to USD 3,090.05 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.39% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The parsley is dried to the point that it becomes brittle, much like the leaves feel between the fingers. The dried, dehydrated parsley is spread out to cool after drying. When the fresh parsley is typically dried at 95 degrees Fahrenheit, it becomes dehydrated parsley.

Market Growth & Trends

Tea is brewed using dried parsley steeped with tea leaves in various Middle Eastern nations. According to several studies, it decreases blood glucose in persons with Type 1 Diabetes. Dried parsley is a good source of folic acid or vitamin B9.

Key Findings

The food grade segment held the largest market share of 60.75% in 2021.

The type segment is divided into food grade and pharmaceutical grade. The food grade segment held the largest market share of 60.75% in 2021. This grade is frequently used for soups and garnishes. Because it is typically cultivated from poor-quality seeds, this grade of parsley flakes is less expensive than parsley flakes of pharmaceutical grade. At room temperature, it does deteriorate rapidly. Producing and packaging these grades in lesser quantities is simple.

The food segment held the largest market share of 42.12% in 2021.

The application segment is divided into food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmeceuticals, and others. The food segment held the largest market share of 42.12% in 2021. This grade is used to make medication and has strict quality criteria. This criterion ensures that the product won't affect any food or medicine. Parsley leaves contain many essential oils, vitamins A and C, potassium, iron, ascorbic acid, and other nutrients. The most significant pharmacological characteristics of parsley are its antibacterial, anticancer, and hepatoprotective effects.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Dehydrated Parsley Flakes Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America accounted for a significant market share of 37.64% in 2021.

Key players operating in the global dehydrated parsley flakes market are:

McCormick & Company, Inc.

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Foodchem International Corporation

Mevive International

New Flavor House, Inc.

Monterey Bay Herb Co.

About the report:

The global dehydrated parsley flakes market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

