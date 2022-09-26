Concrete Sensor Market to Experience Massive Growth, Reaching USD 150.21 Million by 2030

The report is a completely ready-to-refer market research presentation that offers vital information, such as market share, size, CAGR, and impacting factors.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global concrete sensor market is expected to grow from USD 78.23 Million in 2021 to USD 150.21 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.85% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Concrete sensors are the temperature and humidity sensors that are integrated into concrete. A mobile application or Bluetooth connection can be used to access these sensors' data. To analyze the concrete's maturation and strength gain properties, these sensors continuously record the temperature and differentials at the construction site. The temperature information is gathered by the embedded concrete sensors and sent to the computer for further analysis.

Market Growth & Trends

The market for concrete sensors has been expanding due to the increasing infrastructure development in developed and emerging countries, particularly in commercial, residential, and industrial infrastructure. The developed nations are working to improve infrastructure to make life easier for people. They also support numerous construction projects, such as constructing cutting-edge structures for tourist attractions and increasing market share.

Key Findings

The wired concrete sensor segment held the largest market share of 56.84% in 2021.

The type segment includes a wired concrete sensor (with an external wireless transmitter) and a fully-embedded concrete sensor. The wired concrete sensor (with external wireless transmitter) segment held the largest market share of 56.84% in 2021. The ends of cables used for thermocouples or loggers (wired sensors) can be linked to a wireless system or wireless transmitter in some commercial systems.

The water resources and hydropower engineering segment held the largest market share of 42.14% in 2021.

The application segment includes water resources and hydropower engineering, channel hub project, highway engineering construction, and house construction. The water resources and hydropower engineering segment held the largest market share of 42.14% in 2021. The concrete gravity dam experiences many surface cracks when the hydropower plant is in operation, which can be prevented using the concrete sensors.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Concrete Sensor Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Among all regions, Asia-Pacific emerged as the most significant global market, with a market share of 35.57% in 2021. The market ought to grow due to the rise in government spending for constructing new roads, bridges, and buildings, as well as renovating existing ones that need repair.

Key players operating in the global concrete sensor market are:

Hilti Corporation

Doka GmbH

Converge

Quadrel Inc.

Giatec Scientific Inc.

About the report:

The global concrete sensor market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

