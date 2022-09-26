Health Coaching Market Growth & Size by 2027 | Shares, Revenue, Future Investment, Cost Analysis | Demand, Trends, Recent Developments, Expansion Plan | Key Players, Types, Applications, Regional Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Coaching Market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and also estimate the overall development of the global Health Coaching market during 2022-2028.

The global Health Coaching market size was valued at USD 14580.0 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.06% during the forecast period, reaching USD 21960.0 million by 2027.

Global Health Coaching Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

Holistic Health Coaching

Wellness Health Coaching

Primal/Paleo Health Coaching

Applications: -

Physical Activity

Nutrition & Eating Habits

Weight Management

Diabetes Prevention

Medication Adherence

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

Cigna

American Council of Exercise

Mayo Clinic

Cleveland Clinic

United Health Group

Dr. Dears Wellness Institute

Aetna Inc

Kaiser Permanente

Humana

National Society of Health Coaches

Health Coach Institute

Duke Integrative Medicine

American Association for Health Education

International Coach Federation

Detailed TOC of Global Health Coaching Industry Research Report, Competitive Landscape, Market Size, Regional Status and Prospect: -

1 Health Coaching Market Overview

2 Industry Outlook

3 Global Health Coaching Market Landscape by Player

4 Global Health Coaching Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)

5 Global Health Coaching Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Health Coaching Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Health Coaching Market Forecast (2022-2027)

8 Health Coaching Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

9 Players Profiles

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

