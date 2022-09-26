Fiber Optic Cables Market Size & Shares by 2027 | Revenue, Cost Analysis, Gross Margins, Future Investment | Segmentation by Types, Applications | Key Players, Market Dynamics

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiber Optic Cables market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and also estimate the overall development of the global Fiber Optic Cables market during 2022-2028.

The global Fiber Optic Cables market size was valued at USD 2325.92 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.75% during the forecast period, reaching USD 3441.4 million by 2027.

Global Fiber Optic Cables Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

Single-mode Cable

Multi-mode Cable

Applications: -

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Defense and Aerospace

Manufacturing

Others

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

Finisar Corporation

Hitachi Cable America Inc. (Hitachi Cable)

Nestor Cables Ltd

Yangtze Optical Fiber and Cable Joint Stock Ltd Co.

Nexans SA

Prysmian Group

Coherent Inc.

LS Cable & System (LS Group)

Leoni AG

Hengtong Group Co. Ltd

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd

Sterlite Technologies Ltd

Commscope Inc.

Fujikura Ltd

Corning Inc.

Key Benefits of Fiber Optic Cables Market Research: -

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

Overview of the regional outlook of the Fiber Optic Cables Market

Detailed TOC of Global Fiber Optic Cables Industry Research Report, Competitive Landscape, Market Size, Regional Status and Prospect

1 Fiber Optic Cables Market Overview

2 Industry Outlook

3 Global Fiber Optic Cables Market Landscape by Player

4 Global Fiber Optic Cables Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)

5 Global Fiber Optic Cables Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Fiber Optic Cables Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Fiber Optic Cables Market Forecast (2022-2027)

8 Fiber Optic Cables Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

9 Players Profiles

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

