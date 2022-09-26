Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Size to Surpass US$ 27.70 Billion by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market by Product (Incontinence Hygiene Products, Sterile Nonwoven Products, Wound Dressings) by End User (Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare, Ambulatory Centres, and Clinics) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the medical nonwoven disposables market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to reach US$ 27.70 billion by 2030. Owing to advances in technologies, rising research and development activities are key factors for market expansion.

Market Drivers

Production is being driven by advances in the technologies used to make disposable nonwoven fabrics. The growth in the use of nonwoven disposables in surgical units has raised demand. The medical nonwoven disposables reduce the transmission of bacteria, particles, and fluid during a surgical procedure, preventing cross contamination. The nonwoven disposables are sterile, antibacterial, soft, and liquid absorbent, making them the perfect choice for reducing hospital acquired illnesses in a medical context. The ongoing participation of the major market players in the development of cutting-edge nonwoven products is anticipated to offer growth prospects in the near future.

Excerpts from ‘By End User Segmentation’

Based on end-user, the global medical nonwoven disposables market has been segmented into

Hospitals

Nursing Homes

Home Healthcare

Ambulatory Centres

Clinics

The hospital segment dominated the market during forecast period. The increased incidence of many chronic diseases among the world's population and the increase in hospital admissions worldwide Additionally, the demand for nonwoven disposables in hospitals is rising as more people are electing to have procedures. The global demand for medical nonwoven disposables has been further fuelled by the rising awareness among health professionals regarding hospital acquired illnesses. However, the market with the greatest projected growth will likely be home healthcare. This can be attributed to the ageing population's growing desire for disposable diapers. The key element driving the expansion of this category is the rising prevalence of urine incontinence among the elderly. Most elderly adults with urinary incontinence are 60 years or older.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global medical nonwoven disposables market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

The market for medical nonwoven disposable textile fibres was dominated by North America. The demand for various medical nonwoven disposable products in North America has expanded tremendously because to the rising awareness of hospital acquired infections among both patients and healthcare professionals. The market is also expanding as a result of the large number of elderly people and the rising prevalence of urine incontinence among them. 33 million Americans have an overactive bladder, according to the Urology Care Foundation. The population of Americans aged 65 and over has increased by 3.2% from 2018 to 2019 and by 34.2% during the preceding ten years, according to the US Census Bureau. Therefore, North America is anticipated to maintain its market dominance due to the constantly expanding elderly population in the US, which is predicted to fuel demand for medical nonwoven disposables in the future years.

The most opportunistic market is anticipated to be in Asia Pacific over the projection period. The region's expanding birth rates are anticipated to increase demand for disposable diapers. Additionally, it is anticipated that the growing gender parity in developing countries like China and India will increase demand for feminine hygiene products.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players in the global medical nonwoven disposable market include:

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Abbott laboratories

Johnson & Johnson Berry Global Incorporated

Ansell Limited

Becton and Dickinson Company (BD)

Cardinal Health

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic Incorporated

Domtar Corporation

First Quality Enterprises, Inc

Derma Sciences Incorporated

Kinetic Concepts

Freudenberg & Co. Kg

Georgia-Pacific Llc

Medline Industries Inc

Cardinal Health Incorporated

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company (3M Company)

Unicharm Corporation

Others

The development of the medical nonwoven disposables market is being positively impacted by the introduction of unique goods like biodegradable and gender-specific diapers. For instance, patients with incontinence benefit more from the introduction of the superabsorbent Core-Lokt technology by Kimberly-Clark and TENA Identifi by SCA. Additionally, the availability of panty shields, new, improved absorbents, and undergarments that neutralise odours provide superior protection and comfort, gradually winning the patients' favour.

