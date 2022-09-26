Biofrontera Inc.’s Marketing Campaign and Website for Ameluz Won 2022 PM360 Trailblazer Awards

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, announced today that PM360, a publication for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics and medical device industries, has awarded the previously nominated Ameluz® marketing campaign, created by Biofrontera Inc. along with Elevate Healthcare, “Relaunch/Revitalization of the Year” and “Professional Website/Online Initiative of the Year” awards. These awards were announced at the 14th Annual Trailblazer Awards held September 22, 2022 in New York, where they also recognized the previously announced Trailblazer Brand Champion in Dermatology, Leslie Hopkins, Associate Director of Marketing at Biofrontera Inc. The winners will be featured in the October issue of PM360 and on www.pm360online.com.



Biofrontera’s Ameluz® marketing campaign, developed in collaboration with the healthcare-focused branding agency Elevate Healthcare Marketing, was a creative call to action emphasizing the threat of actinic keratoses (AK). Titled “Danger Lurks Below the Surface,” the campaign featured images of sharks and aims to create awareness of the danger associated with visible and invisible AKs. It also positions Ameluz® plus BF-RhodoLED® (Ameluz-PDT) as the only photodynamic therapy (PDT) with an approval for field treatment that enables healthcare professionals to protect patients against the risks posed by fields of premalignant AKs.

“We’re very proud of our marketing team and the collaboration with Elevate Healthcare. Their efforts are not only recognized by the marketing industry but also are reflected in the improved revenue we’re generating. The launch of the Ameluz website was a strategic step in a broader initiative to enhance medical support and build brand awareness. Educating the industry on the importance of field therapy and the efficacy of our products is a critical component of our market expansion and commercial strategy that we believe will increase utilization of PDT, especially among patients with 15 or more AK lesions,” stated Erica Monaco, Chief Executive Officer of Biofrontera Inc.

“Leslie has also been a true brand champion not only for PM360 but also for us, having led the team in the relaunch of the Ameluz campaign. She inspired re-thinking the AK treatment landscape, challenged perceptions of PDT, and pushed for a stronger creative vision for the campaign to disrupt the market and reinvigorate the brand,” added Mark Baldyga, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Biofrontera Inc.

Since 2009, the PM360 Trailblazer Awards have recognized outstanding achievement and innovation in healthcare marketing. Each year, nominations are judged by the PM360 Editorial Advisory Board, a distinguished cross-section of industry experts. Initiatives are selected in 16 distinct categories. Both Silver and Gold winners were selected in each category for their ability to stand out in the complex, ever-changing healthcare environment, and were judged on content, format, success in reaching the targeted audience, and overall quality.

“Marketers increasingly face new challenges to reach their audiences with messages that resonate, whether that is an oversaturated market, rising consumer expectations, or even a worldwide pandemic,” says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. “But each of our Initiative Award winners are a prime example of how to overcome those challenges through creativity, ingenuity, and a willingness to better understand healthcare professionals, patients, and payers to better deliver an experience that matches their wants and needs.”

The Ameluz marketing campaign has also been previously recognized by other publications including earning a Gold 2022 Award of Excellence from The Communicator Awards, a leading international industry-agnostic awards program recognizing excellence in communication, championing effective and meaningful work.

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics and medical device industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal’s targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR and leadership. Additionally, the “360” in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on photodynamic therapy (PDT) and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s business and marketing strategy, future operations and business, potential to expand the label of Ameluz®, market presence and position of Ameluz® and ongoing clinical trials conducted by our licensing partners and the future impact of such trials on the market for Ameluz®. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, nevertheless, actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements we make. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, including, but not limited to, the impact of extraordinary external events, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic; any changes in the Company’s relationship with its licensors; the ability of the Company’s licensors to fulfill their obligations to the Company in a timely manner; the Company’s ability to achieve and sustain profitability; whether the current global disruptions in supply chains will impact the Company’s ability to obtain and distribute its licensed products; changes in the practices of healthcare providers, including any changes to the coverage, reimbursement and pricing for procedures using the Company’s licensed products; the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and conduct of clinical trials; availability and timing of data from clinical trials; whether results of earlier clinical trials or trials of Ameluz® in combination with BF-RhodoLED® in different disease indications or product applications will be indicative of the results of ongoing or future trials; uncertainties associated with regulatory review of clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals; whether the market opportunity for Ameluz® in combination with BF-RhodoLED® is consistent with the Company’s expectations; the Company’s ability to complete the transition to a public company; the Company’s ability to retain and hire key personnel; the sufficiency of cash resources and need for additional financing and other factors that may be disclosed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. The Company does not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law.

