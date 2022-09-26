Solar LED Street Lighting Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Solar LED Street Lighting Market is forecasted to be worth USD 13.89 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The solar LED street lighting market is anticipated to grow significantly owing to the growing need for energy-efficient lighting systems and the rising integration of the IoT with lighting systems. The increase in energy usage globally is another factor for the substantial growth in the global solar LED street lighting market.

However, the high setup costa are likely to restraint market growth over the forecast period.

The global Solar LED Street Lighting market consists of various segments, including product type outlook, application spectrum, end-user overview, leading regions, and the competitive analysis. The report further provides information regarding the value chain, emerging market sectors, and the technological advancements in the industry to benefit readers and businesses looking to invest in this industry.

Key Market Competitors Profiled in the Report:

Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd., Sunna Design Inc., Dragon's Breath Solar, Bridgelux, Inc., Greenshine New Energy LLC, Signify Holding B.V., Solar Lighting International Inc, Anhui Longvolt Energy Co. Ltd., BISOL Group, d.o.o., and Orion Solar among others.

The report emphasizes the demands and ongoing trends of the global Solar LED Street Lighting market, more importantly, across the major regions of the market. Additionally, our analysts have included SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis in the report to offer a better understanding of the competitive spectrum of this ever-evolving industry. Moreover, the report sheds light on the cutting-edge expansion strategies adopted by the market contenders, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships & collaborations, new product launches, and brand promotions.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In June 2019, Signify N.V. was installed 20 Philips SunStay solar street lights in Infanta Elena Park in Seville, Spain, in one housing, these solar lights have an integrated solar panel, luminaire, charge controller, and battery. These lights are also compact and easy to assemble and require less maintenance.

Due to certain government influence, such as feed-in tariff and net metering, the grid-connected system is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast timeframe.

Due to the advantages, such as less maintenance, uniform mounting, long service life, ecofriendly, and no RF interference, the light pole segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 13.4%.

Over the forecast timeframe, the industrial sector is anticipated to hold the largest market due to the emergence of advanced sensor-based network firms, along with a rise in on-site energy production.

The commercial segment is expected to see significant market growth due to solar LED street lighting systems' benefits in commercial applications, including no wire theft, easy installation and maintenance, no wire laying operation or complex power facilities needed, and cost-saving.

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market with a CAGR of 13.7%. The increasing government initiative to use energy-efficient lighting technologies with decreased product cost and a growing number of manufacturing facilities. Market growth is anticipated to be further driven by the rise of solar projects, along with the demand for improved renewable energy systems.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Solar LED Street Lighting Market on the basis of product, component, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Grid Connected

Standalone

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Solar Cell

Light Pole

LED lamps

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

In addition, the competitive dynamics of the Solar LED Street Lighting market are evaluated in detail during the study. Current and future trends shaping the progress of the industry are evaluated during the study, which offers a review of the major technology trends expected to dominate the during the forecast period, The assessment report not only identifies but also anticipates and satisfies business owners’ questions pertaining to the dramatic shift in customer preferences, spending power and consumer demands worldwide. Along with this, import and export status, demand and supply, distribution channel, cost structure, gross margin and profits generated across different segments are thoroughly examined.

Target Audience of the Report:

Leading Companies

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Investors

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Venture capitalists

Third-party knowledge providers

The global Solar LED Street Lighting market report evaluates the latest economic scenario in terms of value and volume. It highlights the key growth drivers, restraints, production capacity, demand & supply ratio, import/export status, growth rate, and other critical aspects. Additionally, the report also performs SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Solar LED Street Lighting Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Solar LED Street Lighting Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Solar LED Street Lighting Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Solar LED Street Lighting Market

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please get in touch with us. We assure you that your report will be designed as per your requirements.

