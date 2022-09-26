Oportun Wins Finovate Award for Excellence in Sustainability

/EIN News/ -- SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT), a mission-driven fintech and digital banking platform, today announced that it has been named the 2022 Finovate Award Winner for Excellence in Sustainability. The Finovate Awards recognize exceptional contributions made by organizations and individuals from the financial technology sector. It honors those companies driving fintech innovation forward and the individuals bringing new ideas to life. This is the first time Oportun has received this prestigious award.



“We are committed to creating a durable bond between the growth of our business and the financial health of our members and the communities we serve,” said Ezra Garrett, SVP of Public Affairs and Impact at Oportun. “We take our responsibility to our members, employees, stakeholders and the world around us seriously, and are proud to be honored for our balanced, effective, and sustainable approach to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards.”

Oportun has focused on developing a holistic ESG approach that builds strategies and sets goals that advance sustainable solutions for its members, cultivate an inclusive work environment, and strengthen the communities it serves. Highlights of Oportun’s ESG program includes:

Helping our members effortlessly set aside more than $3,000 annually, on average, per-person, for rainy days and other purposes

Helping more than 1 million people begin building a credit score

Helping our members save more than $2.3 billion in interest and fees

Donating 1% of the company’s annual net profits and 1% of our employees' time to support charitable and nonprofit organizations, with the majority of our charitable giving supporting communities of color

Prioritizing diversity among our employee base, as evidenced by the fact that the majority of Oportun leadership, including the Oportun Board of Directors, self-report as women or members of historically underrepresented groups

Reducing our carbon footprint by purchasing 7,240 tonnes of carbon offsets

Reducing 20,488 pounds of CO2 emissions from e-waste and recycling initiatives



Oportun’s 2021 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability report can be found here.

About Oportun

Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is an A.I.-powered digital banking platform that seeks to make financial health effortless for anyone. Driven by a mission to provide inclusive and affordable financial services, Oportun helps its over 1.8 million hardworking members meet their daily borrowing, savings, banking, and investing needs. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $14 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.3 billion in interest and fees, and automatically helped members set aside more than $8.1 billion for rainy days and other needs. In recognition of its responsibly designed products, Oportun has been certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) since 2009. For more information about Oportun, visit https://oportun.com.

