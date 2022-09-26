Avaap and Alation Partnership Help State and Local Government Find, Understand, and Trust Data

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avaap , an industry-focused technology and management consulting firm, today announced its entering into a strategic partnership with Alation , the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions . The partnership will address the needs of chief data officers and stakeholders at any level that use data to drive business decisions.



The addition of Alation to Avaap’s strong list of data and analytics partners, including Alteryx, Cloudera, MuleSoft, Snowflake, Tableau, and others, will provide customers with the best data governance and data cataloging capabilities to improve the experience for data users and deliver a scalable, integrated solution to support customers on their data governance journeys.

The Avaap-Alation partnership will catalyze next-generation data fabric and data mesh solutions for state and local governments, public and private sector healthcare organizations, as well as education institutions, nonprofits, and transportation agencies. The benefit is a modern data stack that provides a seamless data analytics solution, regardless of the platform, enabling a data-informed decision-making approach.

“The ability to generate data-driven insights from the volumes and variety of data within an organization is a key imperative in both the public and private sector,” said Nehul Vyas, vice president, Data & Analytics, Avaap. “Our partnership with Alation will bring our customers new and innovative solutions to build their data culture through better data governance, data cataloging, and cloud transformation . We are excited to leverage the partnership to help organizations do more with their data.”

Added Scott Woestman, Alation vice president, Public Sector, “We are excited to partner with Avaap and leverage their data and analytic experience to help our joint customers develop and integrate the best capabilities into their data and analytics portfolios. Through our connected ecosystem of technology partners, Alation and Avaap will help customers dramatically improve the effectiveness of data initiatives and maximize their analytic investments.”

About Avaap

Avaap is an industry-focused management and technology consulting firm specializing in Workday, Tableau, and other applications. We offer full life cycle consulting services from strategy and system selection through post-production support and ongoing adoption, including data and analytics and change management services. Government organizations, health systems, higher education institutions, and other organizations have partnered with Avaap for successful transformation. To learn more, visit www.avaap.com .

