Heat Transfer Fluids Market Latest Trends, End-User, Size, Share, Growth, Region and Forecast, 2020-2027

Heat Transfer Fluids-Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Heat Transfer Fluids Market by Type (Mineral Oils, Synthetic Fluids, Glycols, and Others) and End-Use Industry (Chemical, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Renewable Energy, Automotive, HVAC & Refrigeration, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6113

Increase of the concentrated solar power industry, FDA approvals for food-grade heat transfer fluids (HTFs), and surge in natural gas production in GCC countries augment the growth of the global heat transfer fluids market. On the other hand, fire & explosion hazards and fluctuations in raw material prices restrain the market growth. Nevertheless, increase in need for conservation of energy and potential of bio-based HTFs usher a number of opportunities in the near future.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global heat transfer fluids industry generated $1.5 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $2.0 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, top segments, business performance, and competitive landscape.

The global market is segmented on the basis of type, end-use industry, and region. Based on type, the market is further divided into mineral oils, synthetic fluids, glycols, and others. The mineral oils segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global market. Additionally, the market is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the synthetic fluids segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on the end-use, the market is classified into chemical, oil & gas, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, renewable energy, automotive, HVAC & refrigeration, and others. The chemical segment accounted for the highest market share, contributed to more than one-fifth of the global heat transfer fluids market in 2019. The segment is estimated to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. Nevertheless, the renewable energy segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.

PURCHASE FULL REPORT OF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/heat-transfer-fluid-market/purchase-options

Based on region, the market across Europe contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue, accounting for nearly one-third of the global heat transfer fluids market in 2019. Furthermore, the segment would rule the roost throughout the forecast period. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Key market players profiled in the market report including Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Eastman Chemical Company, The Dow Chemical Company, BP p.l.c, Clariant International Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell plc, Phillips 66, Chevron Corporation, and Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Similar Reports -

Synthetic Lubricants & Functional Fluids Market

Metalworking Fluids Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

