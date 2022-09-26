Talcum Powder Market is projected to expand at an exceptional double-digit CAGR from 2022-2030 | Emergen Research

Increasing demand from the cosmetic industry is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Talcum Powder Market Size – USD 2.8 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.0%

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The talcum powder market size reached USD 2.8 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. The increasing demand from the cosmetic industry is a key factor driving revenue growth of the market. Talc is commonly used as a powder glidant (flow regulator). This research focuses on the qualities that give talcs new end-use properties in terms of increasing compression lubrication. The effects of roughness, mean diameter, and specific surface area on residual die pressure, ejection pressure, lubrication index, and tablet hardness were investigated. Microcrystalline, macrocrystalline, and somewhat macrocrystalline talc grades were investigated. The use of colloidal suspensions of ceramic particles in lubricating oils to reduce friction and wear is a method that could lead to the development of environmentally friendly, energy-saving lubricants.

the Global Talcum Powder research report provides product definitions, classifications, and the latest applications. the Talcum Powder industry investigation covers information on industry size, share, and global and regional trends, it covers worldwide growth, product cost structure, business challenges, and news about upcoming opportunities, capacity, revenue, and forecast to 2030.

Talcum Powder business analysis covers techniques of key players including comprehensive information on key business developments, Company Overview, Financial Highlights, Product Portfolio, SWOT Analysis, Key Strategies, and Developments.

Talcum Powder Market Main competitors are:

Xilolite, Imerys, Golcha Group, Specialty Minerals Inc., Hayashi-Kasei, Beihai Group, Johnson & Johnson, Colgate-Palmolive Company, IMI FABI Talc Company, and Biotique

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The paper grade segment is expected to register significant market revenue growth. Talc is known for its properties such as lubricity, anti-adhesion, insulation, high melting point, lack of chemical activity, concealing power, softness, glidant, fire resistance, acid resistance, gloss, and adsorption. Talc has a tendency to fracture into scales and, due to its layered crystalline structure, has a distinctive lubricity.

The plastic & rubber segment is expected to register steady growth. Stiffness and creep resistance, hardness and surface scratch resistance, heat resistance, and thermal deformation temperature can all be considerably increased by utilizing a superfine talcum powder masterbatch. Talcum powder, which is relatively fine, can improve the impact strength of plastic items while also acting as a lubricant, promoting flow and improving plastic processing technology. It can improve toughness, flexural modulus, and torsional modulus; increase flexural strength; reduce creep tendency at room and high temperatures; raise thermal deformation temperature and dimensional stability, and improve deformation resistance by filling polyethylene with it. It also reduces thermal expansion and warpage, improves thermal conductivity, increases the hardness and smoothness of molded parts, and boosts the mechanical strength of polyethylene.

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to register considerable growth. The Asia Pacific region held the global market share due to rising demand from countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Emergen Research has segmented the global talcum powder market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Cosmetics Grade

Paper Grade

Waterproofing Grade

Coatings Grade

Plastic Grade

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Paints & Coatings

Plastic & Rubber

Personal Care

Others

The Talcum Powder market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the Talcum Powder global market, Talcum Powder market share, Talcum Powder market segments and geographies, Talcum Powder global market players, Talcum Powder global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The Talcum Powder global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors' approaches.

