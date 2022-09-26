Digital X ray Market- Increasing adoption of digital X-Ray systems is expected to boost growth | Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Emergen Research Logo

Advantages of digital X-ray systems over conventional analog systems is a significant factor driving global digital X-ray market revenue growth

Digital X ray Market Size – USD 11.03 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.1%, Market Trends – Increased innovation in digital X-ray technology and government support” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global digital X-ray market size is expected to reach USD 22.42 Billion in 2030 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Digital X-ray market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as advantages of digital X-ray systems over conventional analog systems. More precise analysis is possible with digital X-ray and it contains quick, accurate, and objective automatic slide analysis techniques. Additionally, it provides quick access to earlier related occurrences for scientists, stores data for long-term predictive analytics, and aids in quicker and more accurate detection of serious illnesses such as tumors by doctors. It also offers advantages including mistake reduction, enhanced imaging, and increased productivity. Analog X-ray imaging is being rapidly replaced by digital X-ray sensors, which are utilized in place of conventional photographic film.

The Global Digital X ray Market Research Report is a professional and in-depth analysis of the current market situation with a specific focus.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

On 23 June 2022, com, which is a leading medical marketplace for hospital devices based in China, announced that it would expand its digital X-ray business in Africa, Asia, South America, and rest of the world. This announcement follows successful release of a new portable digital X-ray product from Medwish.com, which is now in use in hospitals and clinics. Medwish.com is excited to reach even more clients with its top-notch medical supplies and services owing to their most recent expansion strategy.

The services segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period. This is attributed to implementation of government initiatives in favor of increased adoption of digital X-ray systems. For instance, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is urging amendment and repeal of certain provisions of radiological health regulations that deal with recommendations for radiation protection during medical procedures, specific records, reporting for electronic products, performance standards for diagnostic x-ray systems their essential components, laser products, and ultrasonic therapy products. The agency is advising this course of action to improve public health protection against risky exposure to radiation emitting electronic and medical devices, make regulations more comprehensible and up to date, and reduce amount of outdated and redundant regulatory requirements, and do so.

The direct radiography segment is expected to account for larger revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to its various advantages such as effective dynamic range, better medical evaluation, superior and accurate image capture, and reduced radiation exposure for patients and workers. Integrated DR detector systems have a considerable advantage in terms of technologist workflow and patient throughput, particularly for ambulatory outpatient imaging systems. This is mostly attributable to fast display of captured image shortly after exposure. For instance, a dedicated DR system for dual-energy chest imaging at UC Davis enables a patient turnaround time for a 2-view chest in under 2 minutes, from patient placement to image acquisition through review and verification of images to transferring to PACS. A similar room using CR cassettes can easily take 5 to 7 minutes or longer while handling cassettes and waiting for the image readout and processing.

Top Companies Covered In This Report:

Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Shimadzu Corporation, Canon Inc., Carestream Health, Fujifilms Holdings Corporation, Hologic, Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Group, and Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.

Emergen Research has segmented the global digital X-ray market based on system, technology, application, and region:

System Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Retrofit Digital X-ray Systems

New Digital X-ray Systems

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Direct Radiography

Computed Radiography

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

General Radiography

Chest Imaging Applications

Orthopedic Applications

Cardiovascular Imaging

Other General Radiography Applications

Dental applications

Mammography

Cancer

Fluoroscopy

