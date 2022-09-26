Mutual Fund Assets Market Size 2028 | Increased Governmental Support and Advanced Mutual Fund Initiatives

Reports and Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Mutual Fund Assets Market Report recently published by Reports and Data provides a comprehensive examination of the critical development patterns found in the business. The report is an exclusive document containing valuable data and information about the growth of the industry. The report includes beneficial insights about the market dynamics, profit margins, market share, gross revenue, and other fundamental segments of the market for the forecast period of 2022-2028. The study provides competitive landscape benchmarking to shed light on the key players operating in the industry.

The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Mutual Fund Assets market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Mutual Fund Assets industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.

Major Companies Profiled In The Report:

Black Rock Funds

Charles Schwab

Vanguard

BarclayHedge

Fidelity Investments

State Street Global Advisors

JP Morgan

Capital Group

BNY Mellon (Dreyfus)

PIMCO/Allianz

Amundi Asset Mgmt

Legal & General Investments

Prudential Investments

T Rowe Price

Franklin Templeton

Invesco

BofA Merrill Lynch

Morgan Stanley

Northern Trust

Natixis Global

Market Overview:

The global mutual fund assets market size was significantly robust in 2020 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Key factors driving market revenue growth are increase in disposable income, diversion of income toward profitable & professionally managed investments, implementation of digital technologies and increased government aid, and improved mutual fund initiatives are expected to drive demand for mutual fund assets.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Mutual Fund Assets market research report provides a competitive strategy analysis portfolio to provide a better understanding of the competitive landscape. The study gives a 360-degree view on business policies, company profiles, price, cost, revenue, and business contracts. Furthermore, it offers massive data relating to recent trends, technological advancements, tools, and methodologies.

The report offers strategic recommendations for market players and new entrants and also provides graphical representation of top companies’ share to provide a competitive edge to the readers.

Market Segmentation:

The report covers in depth analysis of the global Mutual Fund Assets market segmentation with the help of graphical presentation techniques such as charts, tables, info graphics, and pictures. It discusses in detail the micro and macro factors affecting the different segments in the market. The study also further shows that which segment is expected to register large market revenue share over the forecast period.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Equity Funds

Bond Funds

Money Market

Hybrid & Other Funds

Investor Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Institutional

Individual

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Banks

Financial Advisors/Brokers

Direct Sellers

The key regions covered in the report are as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Questions Answered In The Report

What will be the market size and growth rate in the forecast year?

What are the key factors driving the global Mutual Fund Assets market?

What are the risks and challenges in front of the market?

Who are the key players in the global Mutual Fund Assets market?

What are the trending factors influencing the market shares?

What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces model?

Which are the global opportunities for expanding the global Mutual Fund Assets market?

Table of Contents:

Global Mutual Fund Assets Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Market Competition by Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Mutual Fund Assets Market Forecast

Global Mutual Fund Assets Market Analysis by Application

Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

