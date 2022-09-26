Submit Release
Japan: Head of Government Represents HM the King in State Funeral of Former PM Shinzo Abe

Japan: Head of Government Represents HM the King in State Funeral of Former PM Shinzo Abe

MOROCCO, September 26 - Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch arrived on Monday in Tokyo to represent HM King Mohammed VI at the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Upon his arrival at Haneda International Airport, the Head of Government was welcomed by Minister Delegate for Foreign Affairs Endo Shigeru, as well as HM the King's Ambassador Rachad Bouhlal, and members of the embassy.

More than 700 foreign guests are expected to attend the funeral of the late Shinzo Abe, which will take place on Tuesday in the Japanese capital.

One of his country's most influential politicians, the late Shinzo Abe was assassinated on July 8 during a speech in western Japan.

MAP 26 September 2022

Japan: Head of Government Represents HM the King in State Funeral of Former PM Shinzo Abe

