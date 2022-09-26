Electric Vehicle ECU Market Size is Likely to Reach a Valuation of Around USD 42.74 Billion by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growing demand for digitization in electric vehicles is driving the demand for the market.

Electric Vehicle ECU Market Size – USD 2,961.3 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 38.5%, Market Trends –Growing demand for electric vehicles to curb CO2 emission” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market is expected to reach USD 42.74 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The increasing demand for electric passenger vehicles, the increased implementation of infotainment systems, and the growing propensity for ADAS and automated protection systems are among the significant factors driving the growth of the electric vehicle ECU market. Besides, a rise in the number of electronic components to perform improved functionalities of dashboard instruments, engine, telematics, and powertrain functions, has contributed to substantial growth in the average ECU number used in electric vehicles.

Framing of supportive legislation from government and regulatory authorities to enhance road safety is expected to implement a range of safety devices, including adaptive cruise control, adaptive front lighting, and anti-lock braking. The AUTOSAR Alliance has recently been developed to ensure that layer design and layer creation between the ECU hardware and application software can be standardized. The New Car Assessment European Program has been launched to mitigate accident risk by allowing the introduction in their manufacturing process of lane-departure alerts and lock-resistant braking systems in cars. This is to increase scalability and versatility in the integration of hardware and software.

Electric Vehicle ECU business analysis covers techniques of key players including comprehensive information on key business developments, Company Overview, Financial Highlights, Product Portfolio, SWOT Analysis, Key Strategies, and Developments.

Electric Vehicle ECU Market Main competitors are:

Altera, Atmel Corporation, Continental AG, DELPHI Technologies, Denso Corporation, Autoliv Inc., Dow Corning Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., and Hyundai Mobis, among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

By capacity, the 32-bit electric vehicle ECU sub-segment contributed to the largest market share in 2019. The 32-bit ECU components are primarily deployed in automotive parts attributed to the accompanying advantages such as the necessity of low power for operation and design simplifications.

By vehicle type, the commercial vehicle segment is likely to grow at a rate of 36.6% in the forecast period, owing to the rising incorporation of electric vehicles in commercial fleets, as well as increasing concern among fleet owners for the safety and security of the vehicle during transit.

By propulsion type, hybrid vehicles held a larger market share in 2019, as they are powered by both fuel and battery. Conversely, the BEVs are projected to witness a faster growth rate in the period 2020-2027.

By application, ADAS & safety systems, in terms of market size, dominated the electric vehicle ECU market in 2019. ADAS is the most demanding application, in terms of processing power, owing to its beneficial features comprising obstacle detection, lane departure warning & change assistance, juncture collision warning, and rollover & rear impact warning, among others for offering protection to the in-car passengers and common public.

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market on the basis of capacity, vehicle type, propulsion type, application, and region:

Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

16-Bit

32-Bit

64-Bit

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Propulsion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Battery Powered

Hybrid

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

ADAS & Safety Systems

Body Electronics

Powertrain

Infotainment

Others

