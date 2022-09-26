5-Aminolevulinic Acid Market Growth is Projected to Reach USD 0.49 Million, at a CAGR of 7.29% - Global Forecast 2030

Insightful surveys of trends and statistical data are included in the study, together with a detailed knowledge of the industry and the business in general.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 5-aminolevulinic acid market is expected to grow from USD 0.33 Million in 2021 to USD 0.49 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.29% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The amino acid 5-aminolevulinic acid, referred to as 5-ALA, is a non-proteinogenic amino acid widely present in the cells of microbes, plants, and animals. Common tetrapyrrole precursors include heme, porphyrin, chlorophyll, and vitamin B12. Tetrapyrrole compounds play a critical function in controlling cell metabolism and growth, which explains why the demand for 5-ALA is rising in medicine, agriculture, and cattle.

Market Growth & Trends

The leading cause of disability worldwide is now skin disease. According to one of the studies, skin conditions have remained the fourth most common source of non-fatal disease burden worldwide. Skin conditions are a major non-fatal cause of disability worldwide, particularly in underdeveloped areas.

Key Findings

The purity 98% segment accounted for the largest market share of 64.56% in 2021.

The purity segment is divided into purity 98%, purity 95%, and others. The purity 98% segment accounted for the largest market share of 64.56% in 2021. Pure 5-ALA has been utilized in photodynamic therapy (PDT) as a precursor of photosensitizer to identify tumor cells.

The skin cancer segment accounted for the largest market share of 42.08% in 2021.

The application segment includes skin cancer, systemic cancer, and plant growth regulators. The skin cancer segment accounted for the largest market share of 42.08% in 2021. The 5- aminolevulinic acid is effective in treating skin cancers.

The pharmaceutical segment accounted for the largest market share of 43.87% in 2021.

The end user segment includes agriculture, pharmaceutical, chemicals, and others. The pharmaceutical segment accounted for the largest market share of 43.87% in 2021. Pharmaceutical items use 5-ALA hydrochloride, which is one of the 5-ALA products.

The offline sales segment accounted for the largest market share of 69.66% in 2021.

The distribution channel segment includes online sales and offline sales. The offline sales segment accounted for the largest market share of 69.66% in 2021. The over-the-counter sales of 5-ALA are high as compared to online sales.

Regional Segment Analysis of the 5-Aminolevulinic Acid Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America emerged as the most significant global market among all regions, with a market share of 36.76% in 2021. The market ought to grow due to many end-user industries such as pharmaceutical and chemical.

Key players operating in the global 5-aminolevulinic acid market are:

Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

NMT Biotech

SBI Pharmaceuticals

Medac GmbH

Midas Pharma Gmbh

Neopharma

Xi'an Natural-Field Bio-technique

Cayman Chemical

Tokyo Chemical Industry (TCI Chemicals)

Toronto Research Chemicals (Subsidiary Of LGC)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Biosynth Carbosynth

About the report:

The global 5-aminolevulinic acid market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

