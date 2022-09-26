Stand Mixer Market Key Players International Investment Analysis and Business Overview – Global Forecast to 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Stand Mixer Market by Type, (Tilt Head and Bowl Lift), End User (Residential and Commercial) and Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, and Online Channels): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global stand mixer industry was accounted for $1.8 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $2.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Free Sample Copy with TOC, Graphs & List of Figures: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14111

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in interest in domestic baking and cooking, advent of new commercial establishment such as restaurants, hotels, and cafes, and inclusion of new features and functionalities in stand mixers drive the global stand mixer market. However, availability of alternatives to stand mixers and big size, difficulties in cleaning hamper the market growth. On the contrary, surge in awareness about stand mixers in developing countries and surge in sustainability and improvement in energy consumption are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Many new commercial establishments like cafes, hotels, and restaurants are being set up and they require many appliances like stand mixers to efficiently perform their daily operations. This emergence of new commercial establishments is leading to an increase in the purchase of stand mixers. Many entrepreneurs are setting up new cafes and restaurants as a way to convert their passion or hobbies in to livelihoods. Similarly, many hotels are also being set up, or large chains of hotels are expanding their businesses into new locations. As such establishments require constant cooking operations that need to be quick, they use stand mixers and other types of appliances in order to increase operational efficiencies and reduce waiting time. Expansion of hospitality industry is likely to positively impact market growth of the global stand mixer market in the upcoming years

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14111

By type, the tilt head segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global stand mixer market, as it allows the top part of the stand mixer to tilt back. However, the bowl lift segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, as they have stronger motors and most commonly used for professional grade cooking and baking.

The residential segment dominated the market

By end user, the residential segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global stand mixer market, owing to their use in many households in the western countries. However, the commercial segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030, as commercial grade stand mixers are slightly bigger and have more power as compared to residential stand mixers.

Europe, followed by North America, held the largest share

By region, the market across Europe, followed by North America, dominated in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the market, due to need to simplify the process of making the dough for bakery and confectionary products. However, the global stand mixer market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, owing to rapidly increase in urbanization and rise in disposable income in the developing countries.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14111

Major market players

Bosch, De' Longhi Appliances S.r.l.

Breville Group Limited

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Electrolux

Panasonic

Newell Brands

Whirlpool corporation

SMEG S.p.A.

Wonderchef Home Appliances Pvt. Ltd.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.