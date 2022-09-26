Daxor Corporation to Exhibit at the Annual Scientific Meeting of the Heart Failure Society of America

Compelling New Patient Outcome Data to be Presented

Oak Ridge, TN, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation DXR, the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces it will be attending the Annual Scientific Meeting of the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) which brings together the world's leading experts in heart failure at the Gaylord National Harbor in Washington, DC from September 30th thru October 3rd, 2022.

"We are excited to see new outcome data from clinical partners at leading institutions," stated Jonathan Feldschuh, Chief Scientific Officer of Daxor Corporation. New data highlighting the applicability of blood volume analysis (BVA) titled "Heart Failure Outcomes with Volume-guided Management in An Over-65 Population" (Poster #300) and "Length of Stay After Blood Volume Analysis in Hospitalized Heart Failure" (Poster #313) will be presented in the e-Poster Hall.

"The HFSA's Annual Scientific Meeting is the premier event that gathers the best scientific minds focused on the latest heart failure science, research and patient management," said Michael Feldschuh, CEO and President of Daxor Corporation. "BVA guided treatment in heart failure has shown to reduce heart failure 30-day readmissions by 56%, 30-day mortality by 82%, 1-year mortality by 86% and significantly shorten length of stay. We look forward to sharing with the experts how our diagnostic provides them with accurate, actionable data to individualize treatment plans in both the inpatient and outpatient settings - improving outcomes and reducing the total cost of care."

The company will be exhibiting at Booth 823.

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation DXR, is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the only diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 60,000+ tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing multicenter trials in the areas of COVID-19 and heart failure treatment with support from the NIH and is under contract developing analyzers to improve combat casualty care with the U.S. Department of Defense. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor's vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com .

