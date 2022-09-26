4Front Ventures Launches Premier California Cannabis Brand in Massachusetts, "Island"

Unveils 11 New Island Strains of Packaged Flower, Available at Mission Dispensaries in the Bay State; Signature Flower Line Set to Roll Out to Partner Dispensaries in Coming Weeks

PHOENIX, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - 4Front Ventures Corp. FFNT FFNTF ("4Front" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, announced the launch of its premier California cannabis brand, Island Cannabis Co. ("Island"), in Massachusetts. Following the Company's acquisition in April 2022 of Island, a California-based producer of pre-rolls, flower and concentrate products, the Company began cultivating 11 new Island flower strains at its state-of-art flower facilities located in Holliston, Georgetown and Worcester, Massachusetts.

The 11 new Island strains include: Project 4516; The Cypher; Banana Puddintain; Garlic Z; Star 91; Mimosa; London Pound Mints; TK-43; Wonka Bars; Cookies & Cream; and Grapes n' Cream. Each strain has been hand selected for its unique genetic lineage, terpene profile, potency, and nose. Island's new strains are initially available for purchase exclusively at 4Front's Mission Dispensaries in Georgetown, Worcester, and Brookline , and are expected to roll out to partner dispensaries across the Bay State in the coming weeks.

"After our acquisition of Island earlier this year, we quickly set out to strategically bring the very best the brand had to offer to our customers – and I couldn't be more pleased with how quickly and efficiently our team was able to deliver these popular California fan favorites to Massachusetts consumers," said 4Front CEO Leo Gontmakher. "With the launch of Island in the Bay State, we're confident that even the pickiest of cannabis connoisseurs will fall in love with these strains, and that as a whole, the brand will create a loyal following – just as it has in the Golden State. We also look forward to bringing additional high-quality flower products from Island to Massachusetts in the very near future, including larger format flower offerings, and Island's best-selling prerolls and infused prerolls in singles and multipacks."

4Front President of Massachusetts Operations and Island Co-Founder Brandon Mills added, "Taking proven products and brands like Island and strategically launching them in key markets is one of the things we do best. With the launch of Island in Massachusetts, we took the best operational practices our team learned from years of cultivating and manufacturing in California, and married them with in-market expertise at our facilities in Holliston, Georgetown and Worcester. Bringing together best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and production technology, we're delivering a premium cannabis value proposition, coast-to-coast."

About 4Front Ventures Corp.

4Front Ventures Corp . ("4Front" or the "Company") (( FFNT) (( FFNTF) is a national, vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator who owns or manages operations and facilities in strategic medical and adult-use cannabis markets, including California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan and Washington. Since its founding in 2011, 4Front has built a strong reputation for its high standards and low-cost cultivation and production methodologies earned through a track record of success in facility design, cultivation, genetics, growing processes, manufacturing, purchasing, distribution, and retail. To date, 4Front has successfully brought to market more than 20 different cannabis brands and over 1,800 products, which are strategically distributed through its fully owned and operated Mission dispensaries and retail outlets in its core markets. As the Company continues to drive value for its shareholders, its team is applying its more than decade of expertise in the sector across the cannabis industry value chain and ecosystem. For more information, visit https://4frontventures.com/ .

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in the Company's periodic filings with securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will, could, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, potential, believe, should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements related to future developments and the business and operations of the Company, statements regarding future financial performance of the Company, statements regarding distribution of product by the Company, and other statements regarding future developments of the business. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: dependence on entering into definitive agreements and satisfying closing conditions, obtaining regulatory approvals; and engagement in activities currently considered illegal under U.S. federal laws; change in laws; limited operating history; reliance on management; the impact of Covid-19; requirements for additional financing; competition; hindering market growth and state adoption due to inconsistent public opinion and perception of the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry; and regulatory or political change.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and the Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/4front-ventures-launches-premier-california-cannabis-brand-in-massachusetts-island-301632850.html

SOURCE 4Front