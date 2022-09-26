Submit Release
Media Advisory: Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Canada will address the media about Taiwan's continued exclusion from ICAO meetings due to Chinese pressure

MONTREAL, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Jiunn-liang Lin, Deputy Director-General, Civil Aeronautics Administration, Ministry of Transportation and Communications for Taiwan, along with Dr. Harry Ho-jen Tseng, Representative will speak today calling on the global community to support Taiwan and allow its participation in the International Civil Aviation Organization Assembly (ICAO) meetings which begin in Montreal this week.

Date: September 26, 2022
Time: 10:30 a.m. (ET)
Location: Galerie d'Art, InterContinental Hotel,
360 Saint-Antoine St. West, Montreal

Background: ICAO, an agency of the United Nations, is supported by 193 governments to set air transport policy and to standardize innovations for aviation safety and security. The ICAO Assembly meets at least once every three years with its 41st Session taking place in Montreal from September 27 – October 7. 

Taiwan has not been invited to attend ICAO meetings since 2013. Once again, this year ICAO is allowing China to isolate Taiwan from the international community and the ICAO assembly. 

Taiwan provides services to more than 72 million passengers annually and is an integral travel hub in East Asia.

In recent months China has used warplanes to intimidate other nations, including Canada. The global community should not allow this kind of aggression to intimidate and dictate who can participate in international meetings, including ICAO.

