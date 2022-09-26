Alliant Insurance Services Adds Catherine Thurston to Connecticut Team

Thurston to provide full range of strategic risk management and insurance solutions to Northeast client base

Alliant Insurance Services has hired Catherine Thurston as Vice President within its Cheshire, Connecticut office. Thurston joins Alliant with experience serving a diverse base of clients across the Northeast region.

"Catherine's experience in property and casualty insurance, risk management, and claims management adds significant depth to our team in Connecticut and throughout the East Coast," said Bob Bennetsen, Executive Vice President and Senior Managing Director with Alliant. "She has the ability to partner with clients across a breadth of industries and deliver powerful solutions that accommodate long-term growth."

Thurston's diverse experience encompasses a broad range of risk exposures, including workers' compensation, property coverage, general liability, auto liability, umbrella/excess, management professional services (MPS), environmental, and product liability. Thurston also has extensive expertise in loss control and safety programs and is highly adept at providing leadership with capital-efficient solutions that provide a positive economic impact.

Prior to joining Alliant, Thurston was Vice President with a national insurance brokerage and consulting firm. She earned her bachelor's degree in marketing from Western New England College.

Thurston can be reached at (475) 559-2511 or at Catherine.Thurston@alliant.com.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation's leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com.

