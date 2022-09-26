Hawthorne Area Paver Supply Company Reveals New Mobile Showroom, Location in Virginia and Announces Certified Speaker Providing Value, Benefits, and Best Practices to Clients

Hawthorne area paver company, Elegance by NT Trading, is pleased to announce that they have launched a new mobile showroom to increase the efficiency and engagement between customers and professionals. Retail-ready displays with samples and digital viewing technology make this an asset to architects and interior designers, giving clients and contractors a competitive advantage in product showcases and availability.

Hawthorne, New Jersey - Hawthorne area paver company, Elegance by NT Trading, is pleased to announce that they have launched a new mobile showroom to increase the efficiency and engagement between customers and professionals. Retail-ready displays with samples and digital viewing technology make this an asset to architects and interior designers, giving clients and contractors a competitive advantage in product showcases and availability.

Elegance by NT Trading weighed in on the details. “We are so excited to have this option for our clients and contractors to showcase their products in the best way possible. It will allow us to be mobile and visit on-site to our clients,” said Eylem Naik, Elegance by NT Trading General Manager/Accountant

In addition to the mobile showroom, Elegance by NT Trading has also announced the opening a new location in Gainesville, Virginia.

“We are excited to expand our services to the Gainesville area,” said the manager of the Hawthorne location. “We can ship materials to 25 states in 2-7 days and have all our high-quality material, both porcelain pavers from Italy and Turkish pavers, that are always in stock.”

In addition to products and services offerings, Elegance NT by Trading’s Sales Representative and Certified Speaker, Jim Uger, has been trained to provide value, benefits, and best practices of using natural stone as a building material to architects, designers, and other professionals in the construction industry. Uger is part of the Certified Speaker’s Bureau which consists of over 300 individuals from nearly 100 Natural Stone Institute member companies. In this certification program, speakers complete and maintain ongoing certification requirements (CEUs) to participate.

“Our Certified Speaker is approved by The American Institute of Architects (AIA) and The American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA),” said Tim Emil. “This is a great opportunity for introducing and showcasing our materials while educating our clients and professionals on utilizing our porcelain pavers. Having This credibility makes the process and our new mobile showroom more efficient for architects and other professionals on the job site.”

For more information on Elegance by NT Trading, visit www.eleganceus.com.

About Elegance by NT Trading:

Located in Northern New Jersey, Elegance by NT Trading is a leading marble, travertine, and porcelain manufacturer and distributor for interior and exterior areas. As quarry owners, they take pride in bringing their clients the best, first-quality materials. Elegance by NT Trading works with more than 1000 architectural designers, landscape architects, stores, and mason yards to fulfill every client’s wish. Products include several types of natural stone and porcelain material, including pavers, tiles, copings, veneers, ledgers, mosaics, large and medium format slabs, and more. Elegance NT by Trading’s mission is to supply the highest-quality material to customers and offer a wide variety of materials, competitive pricing, and stock availability all year round.

Hawthorne Area Paver Supply Company Reveals New Mobile Showroom, Location in Virginia and Announces Certified Speaker Providing Value, Benefits, and Best Practices to Clients