Global Point of Care Testing Markets Report 2022: A $65 Billion Industry by 2028 - India and China have Stimulated Demand for Point of Care Testing Services

The global point of care testing (POCT) market is predicted to reach nearly US$ 65 Billion by 2028

Point-of-care (POC) testing has skyrocketed in the last 20 years as demand for accurate and fast testing has blossomed both inside and outside the hospital setting. POCT or near-patient testing is a medical diagnostic test that allows physicians and medical staff to correctly attain real-time, lab-quality diagnostic results within minutes rather than hours.

Over the years, the increasing introduction of transportable, portable, and handheld instruments has resulted in the migration of POC testing from the hospital environment to a range of medical environments including the workplace, home, disaster care and most recently, convenience clinics.

Furthermore, rising incidence of infectious diseases and chronic conditions such as cardiovascular diseases and diabetes in developing countries such as India and China have stimulated demand for point of care testing services.

Growing infectious diseases and chronic conditions will enhance the point of care testing market in the near future.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Point of Care Testing Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has become a global stress test. The disease has infected around 596.2 million people worldwide. Globally the death toll has reached 6,456,879 according to the latest statistics from the Worldometers (as of August 16, 2022).

The number is still growing, and the duration of the pandemic is still difficult to predict. The COVID-19 outbreak stirred an unprecedented public health concern across the globe and has positively impacted the point of care testing market growth.

The need for speedy diagnostic results has made point-of-care testing a vital diagnostic tool. The novel coronavirus has accelerated the research and development activities in the point-of-care diagnostics market. The usage of POC kits in COVID-19 diagnosis has increased at a significant pace owing to multiple advantages such as smaller size, portability, convenience, and precise outcomes, among others.

These tests are capable of operating in any low-resource setting including home care settings and are needed to adequately combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Diagnostics Segment - Global Point of Care Testing Market & Forecast

Based on diagnostics segment, the point of care testing market is dominated by blood glucose testing segment. Increasing prevalence of diabetes in developing as well as developed economies and the rising inclination of patients towards home testing is the major driver that will drive segmental growth over the forecast timeframe.

The infectious diseases segment held second largest revenue share in 2021. Infectious diseases are the primary cause of mortality globally, and according to figures from the Clinical Microbiology and Infection journal, they claim over 14 million lives annually, making up around 25% of the 56 million deaths recorded worldwide. Infectious disease testing has shifted from centralized to decentralized POC testing, resulting in better patient care.

The market is being driven by increased demand for quick tests, which has prompted industry players to deliver POC solutions to decentralized regions. For instance, Abbott has introduced ID NOW, the world's quickest molecular POC test, which provides COVID-19 findings in 13 minutes and is usable in a variety of decentralized healthcare settings.

Cardiac marker segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of cardiovascular ailments, increasing purchasing power, rise in the geriatric population, associated with high susceptibility to chronic diseases related to cardiac disorders, and economical diagnosis of chronic diseases in rural areas is expected to drive the market for cardiac markers.

By Mode - Global Point of Care Testing Market & Forecast

On the basis of mode, the point of care testing market is dominated by OTC-based testing segment. The segment is dominating the overall POCT market in 2021 as these tests are cost-effective as well as easy operative in nature. High segmental growth is attributed to rising number of OTC testing such as blood glucose tests and pregnancy tests that provides result in few seconds.

These tests do not require skilled professional to perform and can be self-tested by individuals, thereby boosting the market growth. The Prescription based testing segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

By Platform - Global Point of Care Testing Market & Forecast

By platform, the Lateral Flow Assays (LFA) segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. POC tests based on lateral flow assays are increasingly being employed to replace long, conventional laboratory processes. Lateral flow assays are simple devices used to detect the presence or absence of target analytes in samples.

These assays help in detecting and quantifying analytes in complex mixtures and provide results within 30 minutes after the sample is placed on the device. The point of care testing market for immunoassays technology is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast timeframe.

Rapid immunoassays improve quality of care through its performance at point of care facilities, such as student health clinics, labor and delivery suites and emergency rooms. The cost-effectiveness offered by these immunoassays will influence segment growth during the forecast period.

By End Users - Global Point of Care Testing Market & Forecast

Based on end users, the point of care testing market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, Laboratories, Home Care and Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities. Hospitals held majority of the point of care testing market, followed by Clinics.

Increase in prevalence of chronic conditions such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases that require proper monitoring and prefer minimally invasive procedures are carried out in hospitals and clinics.

The home care segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period driven by increasing preference for home and remote monitoring and rising demand for rapid tests among home care users.

By Region - Global Point of Care Testing Market & Forecast

The point of care testing market, by region, is dominated by North America and is expected to maintain its position throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising prevalence of chronic disorders and infectious diseases, which need portable and rapid diagnosis, increasing number of product approvals, and rising government initiatives to support the adoption of POCT in this region.

Europe held second highest share of the point of care testing market. Asia-Pacific point of care testing market is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period driven by growing geriatric population base, rising prevalence of target diseases, increasing demand for home healthcare and the introduction of new products enabled with advanced technologies.

Global Point of Care Testing Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Point-of-care Testing: A Step to the Future

High Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

Continued Expansion of Point of Care Including Self Testing

The Promise of Point-of-Care Testing

Future of Point of Care Testing - The 'Worried Well'

Hub and Spoke

Education

Technological Advancement in POCT to Spur Market Demand

Global Point of Care Testing Market - Challenges

Point of Care (POC) Testing Barriers in Low & Middle-Income Countries

Barriers to Adoption & Scale-up of POC Technologies

Technical, Administrative & Operational Barriers of Point of Care Tests

Health System Related Barriers of Point of Care Tests

Economic Barriers of Point of Care Tests

Policy/Regulatory Guidelines and Funding Challenges

Infrastructure Barriers and Challenges with POC Diagnostics Development

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens Healthineers

Roche Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

ACON Laboratories

Abaxis, Inc

Abingdon Health, Ltd

Access Bio, Inc.

AccuBioTech Co, Ltd.

Akers Biosciences, Inc.

Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc

American Bio Medica Corporation

AmniSure International

Aquila Diagnostic Systems, Inc

ARKRAY Inc

Artron Laboratories Inc.

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

Immune IQ (Formerly Ativa)

Atlas Link Biotech Co., Ltd

Audit Diagnostics

Augurix Diagnostics

Autobio Diagnostics Co., Ltd

Axxin

Beckman Coulter, Inc

Bhat Bio-Tech India Private Ltd.

bioLytical Laboratories

BioMedomics, Inc

Biomerica, Inc.

bioMerieux SA

Biophor Diagnostics, Inc

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bioscan Screening Systems, Inc.

Biosensia Ltd.

BTNX Inc.

Boditech Med Inc

Xiamen Boson Biotech Co. Ltd

Calypte Biomedical Corporation

Cepheid, Inc

Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc

Clarity Diagnostics, LLC

Confirm Biosciences

CTK Biotech, Inc.

Daktari Diagnostics

Danaher Corporation

Dexcom, Inc

DIALAB GmbH

DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH

Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.

DNA Electronics Ltd. (DNAe)

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc

ELITechGroup, Inc.

Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH

Exact Sciences Corporation

Exalenz Bioscience Ltd

Genedrive plc

GeTein BioMedical, Inc.

Helena Laboratories

Hemosure, Inc.

Immunostics, Inc.

Instrumentation Laboratory

JAL Innovation PTE LTD

Jant Pharmacal Corporation

LamdaGen Corporation

LifeScan, Inc

LifeSign, LLC

MBio Diagnostics, Inc (Now LightDeck Diagnostics)

Medix Biochemica

Medtronic, Inc

A. Menarini Diagnostics S.R.L.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc

Nano-Ditech Corporation

Noble Medical, Inc

Nova Biomedical, Corp.

Oasis Diagnostics Corporation

OPKO Health, Inc

OPTI Medical Systems, Inc

OraSure Technologies, Inc

Polymed Therapeutics Inc.

Preventis GmbH

Princeton Biomeditech Corporation

QuantuMDx Group Limited

Radiometer Medical A/S

Response Biomedical Corp

Reszon Diagnostics International Sdn. Bhd.

Samsung Healthcare

Savyon Diagnostics

Sekisui Diagnostics LLC

Siloam Biosciences, Inc

Sysmex Corporation

TECHLAB, Inc.

Teco Diagnostics

Trinity Biotech PLC

Trividia Health

Tulip Diagnostics Ltd

Veredus Laboratories PTE Ltd

Vircell

WAMA Diagnostica

Wave 80 Biosciences

Werfen

Quidel Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Mesa Biotech Inc

GeneSTAT Molecular Diagnostics, LLC

Biocartis Group NV

Johnson and Johnson Service, Inc.

