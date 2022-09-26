Capstone Green Energy to Participate in Three Separate Renmark Financial Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series

Virtual Presentations To Be Held Monday, September 26 - Wednesday, September 28

Capstone Green Energy Corporation CGRN, a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, will be participating in three separate Renmark Financial Communications Inc.'s live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series to discuss its latest investor presentation beginning on Monday, September 26 at 11:00 a.m. CT. Capstone welcomes stakeholders, investors, and other interested individuals to register and attend this live event.

The presentation will feature Darren Jamison, President and CEO. The investor presentation will be followed by a live Q&A. Investors interested in participating in this event will need to register using the link below. As a reminder, registration for the live event may be limited but access to the replay after the event will be on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

Register Here: https://bit.ly/CGRNvndrSEPT26

To ensure smooth connectivity, please access this link using the latest version of Google Chrome.

If you are unable to join on Monday, September 26, Capstone will be participating in two additional Renmark Virtual Non-Deal Roadshows:

Tuesday, September 27 at 1:00 p.m. PT

Register Here: https://bit.ly/CGRNvndrSEPT27

Wednesday, September 28 at 1:00 p.m. PT

Register Here: https://bit.ly/CGRNvndrSept28

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy CGRN is a leading provider of customized microgrid solutions and on-site energy technology systems focused on helping customers around the globe meet their environmental, energy savings, and resiliency goals. Capstone Green Energy focuses on four key business lines. Through its Energy as a Service (EaaS) business, it offers rental solutions utilizing its microturbine energy systems and battery storage systems, comprehensive Factory Protection Plan (FPP) service contracts that guarantee life-cycle costs, as well as aftermarket parts. Energy Generation Technologies (EGT) are driven by the Company's industry-leading, highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems offering scalable solutions in addition to a broad range of customer-tailored solutions, including hybrid energy systems and larger frame industrial turbines. The Energy Storage Solutions (ESS) business line designs and installs microgrid storage systems creating customized solutions using a combination of battery technologies and monitoring software. Through Hydrogen & Sustainable Products (H2S), Capstone Green Energy offers customers a variety of hydrogen products, including the Company's microturbine energy systems.

To date, Capstone has shipped over 10,000 units to 83 countries and estimates that in FY22, it saved customers over $213 million in annual energy costs and approximately 388,000 tons of carbon. Total savings over the last four years are estimated to be approximately $911 million in energy savings and approximately 1,503,100 tons of carbon savings.

For customers with limited capital or short-term needs, Capstone offers rental systems; for more information, contact: rentals@CGRNenergy.com.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com. Follow Capstone Green Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Founded in 1999, Renmark Financial Communications Inc. is North America's leading retail investor relations firm. Employing a strategic and comprehensive mix of exposure tactics; Renmark hosts Virtual Non-Deal Roadshows as well as in-person corporate presentations and maintains daily communications with thousands of brokers and money managers across Canada and the United States. Renmark empowers its publicly traded clientele to maximize their visibility within the financial community and strengthen their investor audience.

